Vanta AI Agent automates time-consuming GRC workflows

Vanta announced the Vanta AI Agent, marking a major leap forward in how security and compliance teams leverage AI to minimize human error and maximize impact.

The Vanta AI Agent autonomously handles end-to-end workflows across a company’s entire GRC program including identifying issues and inconsistencies individuals might miss and proactively taking action on their behalf—all while keeping teams informed and in control.

The Vanta AI Agent is the latest AI offering from the company which launched Vanta AI in 2023 to eliminate the manual, repetitive tasks plaguing security teams while guiding customers on the responsible use of AI with AI Security Assessments and support for AI frameworks and regulations including ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, and the EU AI Act.

Expanding its AI capabilities to its Questionnaire Automation and Trust Center offerings, Vanta AI automates over 80% of security questionnaire responses with up to a 95% acceptance rate—resulting in 81% faster completion of security reviews. The launch of the Vanta AI Agent marks the next step in this journey, expanding the role of AI from productivity tool to trusted program partner.

“The Vanta AI Agent complements my team’s expertise by filling in knowledge gaps, helping us learn faster and double-checking critical information—ultimately saving us 12 hours weekly. And in our organization, time is money,” said Anne Simpson, Head of Privacy, Security, & Compliance, Databook.

Launching in private beta today and generally available in July, the Vanta AI Agent automates some of the most time-consuming and error-prone GRC workflows—starting with policy management and evidence evaluation for audit preparation. By reducing manual effort while keeping security teams in control, organizations can grow their compliance programs and expand impact without increasing headcount.

In the coming months, the Vanta AI Agent will expand to autonomously manage more workflows across the Vanta platform—from policy management and risk oversight to security reviews. By connecting every part of a company’s compliance program, the Vanta AI Agent keeps information aligned, current and easy to manage. With centralized data and intelligent automation, it delivers real-time visibility, faster execution and stronger collaboration.

“AI has promised productivity gains for years, but it can be difficult to know where to begin,” said Jeremy Epling, CPO, Vanta. “We built the Vanta AI Agent to meet teams exactly where they are, stepping in during the most manual parts of compliance and surfacing issues they may not catch on their own across policies, audit, controls, vendors, questionnaires and more. By minimizing human error and taking on repetitive tasks, the Vanta AI Agent enables teams to focus on higher-value work—the work that truly builds trust. This launch is just the beginning of how we’re using intelligent agents to reduce complexity, keep their entire GRC and Trust program in sync, and reshape how companies manage compliance and security at scale.”

Automate policy onboarding and annual reviews

Policies outline how an organization governs its systems and data, but managing them is often a slow, resource-intensive process that involves manually mapping them to dozens of compliance and security controls.

The Vanta AI Agent scans uploaded policies, extracts key details such as titles, version history and SLAs, and reviews an organization’s existing controls to suggest which ones should be mapped to the policy. It provides rationale for its recommendations, enabling faster decision-making and saving hundreds of hours spent on control mapping.

By automatically generating policy change summaries for annual reviews, which can be edited or sent for approval directly within Vanta, teams no longer need to spend hours on manually drafting change summaries for approvers.

Find and fix inconsistencies

As GRC programs grow, so do their complexities. Teams often grapple with keeping policies and real-world practices aligned—leading to costly errors, audit delays and potential security gaps.

The Vanta AI Agent proactively identifies inconsistencies between the SLAs defined in policy documents and defined in settings. When mismatches are detected, it flags the error and recommends fixes, catching issues ahead of and in between audits.

Answer policy and program-related questions

The Vanta AI Agent allows teams to quickly find answers to policy and compliance questions—like password requirements, vendor risk coverage or whether the company meets standards like SOC 2, ISO 27001 or HIPAA—eliminating time spent searching through documentation. Security teams can ask the agent questions and receive clear, accurate answers in real-time, whether when updating a policy or determining next steps to achieve a new framework.

Verify evidence to manage audits

Auditors or consultants reviewing evidence often request revisions or clarifications, creating bottlenecks and extra work that can impact a company’s audit timeline.

The Vanta AI Agent reviews documents uploaded as evidence against audit requirements to ensure it’s accurate and complete, helping teams avoid delays and reduce back-and-forth with auditors. It spots gaps early—like missing documentation or outdated files—and recommends fixes before they become issues, so teams can stay ahead of audit timelines and requirements.