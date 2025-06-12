Lemony mitigates privacy and compliance risks associated with cloud-based AI

Lemony announced its on-premise artificial intelligence solution that is redefining how organizations deploy generative AI.

Lemony’s secure, hardware-based node offers enterprise-grade ‘AI in a Box,’ empowering companies to run advanced, end-to-end AI workflows privately, instantly, and without cloud dependence.

Lemony’s AI nodes are stackable and scalable, creating small, modular AI compute clusters that support seamless expansion across users. Lemony can host the entire technology stack, from foundation models to lightweight, use-case specific adapters and specialized agents, and gives businesses the power of secure, on-premise AI that will allow them to grow and scale.

Imagine activating thousands of emails, PDFs, and other files that were previously nearly impossible to access. Lemony activates previously dormant company data, securely, at scale. The result is a flexible, powerful system that grows with a company’s AI ambitions.

Lemony offers a refreshingly simple solution: a powerful, on-premise AI device with sophisticated AI models that requires no specialized knowledge. It was specifically designed to address the inherent privacy and compliance risks of cloud-based AI while democratizing access to this powerful technology.

Lemony empowers every organization to participate in the AI revolution on their own terms to make internal knowledge accessible, searchable and usable across teams. Lemony brings plug-and-play AI, the power of large language models (LLMs), adaptors, and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), directly to the desktop.

It is exceptionally easy to use: employees simply plug it into their computer or local network, upload their reference documents, and they are ready to go.

“We built Lemony to make enterprise AI simple, cost-effective, and secure,” said Sascha Buehrle, CEO at Lemony. “Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between capability and control. Lemony delivers both, right out of the box.”

Strategic partnerships with IBM and JetBrains

The launch is bolstered by two major industry partnerships:

IBM is collaborating with Lemony to deploy its enterprise-grade AI models on the Lemony nodes. These models will allow Lemony users to deploy trusted IBM AI solutions securely and locally, bypassing the need for massive infrastructure investment.

is collaborating with Lemony to deploy its enterprise-grade AI models on the Lemony nodes. These models will allow Lemony users to deploy trusted IBM AI solutions securely and locally, bypassing the need for massive infrastructure investment. JetBrains , the creator of intelligent software development tools used by more than 11.4 million professionals worldwide, is integrating its coding models and tools into the Lemony node. This partnership allows software developers to leverage JetBrains’ intelligent development features on Lemony hardware, making IP and workflows locally executable and fully secure. The platform offers unique team capabilities; developers will collaboratively use JetBrains development platform with transparency and auditability, making it the first to assess AI-generated vs. human code for security and compliance.

, the creator of intelligent software development tools used by more than 11.4 million professionals worldwide, is integrating its coding models and tools into the Lemony node. This partnership allows software developers to leverage JetBrains’ intelligent development features on Lemony hardware, making IP and workflows locally executable and fully secure. The platform offers unique team capabilities; developers will collaboratively use JetBrains development platform with transparency and auditability, making it the first to assess AI-generated vs. human code for security and compliance. Carahsoft: a certified reseller and trusted provider to U.S. government agencies, will sell Lemony’s secure, privatized AI nodes to its public sector and healthcare customers, providing additional evidence that Lemony is ready for mission-critical use in sensitive, highly regulated environments.

Built for privacy and compliance

Lemony is manufactured in the United States and Europe, and is designed to empower small businesses and corporate teams alike. It is already in use across highly regulated industries, including legal, finance, government, and healthcare, as well as teams or IT leaders who are hesitant to embrace AI due to concerns over the sovereignty of their corporate data. It is particularly resonant with teams wary of cloud-based data exposure.

Each node supports up to five users and comes preloaded with a curated set of among 16 high-performance open-source models, including IBM’s Granite family, several Meta’s Llama variants, and others.

With Lemony, different teams can run their own nodes or clusters of nodes and securely connect them. This enables teams to share knowledge across the organization, but only at the depth permitted by defined AI access policies.

In other words, teams can tap into the expertise of others while maintaining strict control over what GenAI-generated knowledge is accessible. This federated yet governed approach allows large institutions to scale AI collaboration without compromising data boundaries, privacy, or compliance

With no cloud connectivity, no data sharing, and a physical security key option, Lemony is a robust answer to corporate governance issues, including the rise of “shadow AI,” business data shared with models for training, and mounting compliance demands. Users receive quarterly USB software updates, ensuring the node continuously evolves to include the latest technology, models agents, and updates, without breaching internal security protocols.

Lemony has secured a $2M seed funding round led by True Ventures.

Pricing and availability

Lemony is available today with a subscription price of $499 / month, which can be accessed by up to five individuals and includes hardware and software access, updates, and support. Pricing per node is reduced as customers add nodes. Teams can stack multiple nodes for advanced multi-model or departmental usage.