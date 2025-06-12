Nudge Security’s browser extension monitors real-time SaaS and GenAI activity

Nudge Security announced today a new browser extension for its SaaS and AI security governance solution that detects identity risks and guides employees toward safe, compliant SaaS and AI use in real time.

Modern work happens at theWorkforce Edge, where employees make daily, independent decisions about what SaaS and generative AI apps to adopt, what data to share, and who and what gets access—outside the bounds of traditional IT security perimeters and controls.

Since 2022, Nudge Security has empowered cloud-first organizations to regain visibility and control of the Workforce Edge with a patented, perimeterless approach to SaaS discovery. The company has since expanded its reach with API connectors for Okta, Salesforce, GitHub, and other business-critical SaaS apps.

Now, with its browser extension to monitor real-time SaaS and generative AI activity, Nudge Security provides one of the most powerful SaaS security monitoring solutions available.

This release comes at a critical time, as employee-led SaaS and GenAI adoption accelerates. Nudge Security data shows that 90% of SaaS and GenAI tools are adopted outside of IT, creating significant shadow IT risks.

Meanwhile, the number ofunique GenAI tools identified across Nudge Security customer environments skyrocketed from 75 to over 1,300 in just two years, outpacing most IT, security, and compliance teams’ ability to respond.

To combat this sprawl and its inherent risks, Nudge Security automates guardrails at the Workforce Edge, nudging employees in the browser with just-in-time policy guidance. For example, when an employee attempts to sign up for a Deepseek account, they are prompted to use an approved Copilot alternative.

“Instead of blocking access, the nudge provides a helpful message, which is just great. The ability to redirect users to our approved apps and see the results in the product is awesome,” said Jason Lewis, Global IT Director of Tala.

Nudge Security offers a free 14-day trial of its full-featured SaaS and AI security governance platform, including the new browser extension.