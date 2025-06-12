Tamnoon helps organizations reduce cloud security exposures

Tamnoon launched Managed CDR (Cloud Detection and Response), a managed service designed to validate, contextualize, and respond to cloud security alerts.

Built on AWS and launching with Wiz Defend, Amazon GuardDuty, CrowdStrike Falcon, and Orca Security, with more coming soon, the cloud security agnostic service is already integrating with existing CNAPP offerings’ runtime detection functionality.

As part of the launch, the company also introduced Tami, a context-aware, scalable, and efficient AI-powered agent capability for Managed CDR. Tami works alongside Tamnoon’s human expert-led remediation team (CloudPros) to assess production impact, determine the optimal remediation path, and accelerate resolution at scale, significantly faster than human-only efforts.

Already integrated into Tamnoon’s Managed CNAPP, Tami consolidates and enhances multiple alerts into structured initiatives, enabling precise prioritization and action. By combining machine learning and AI with expert services, Tamnoon ensures findings are reviewed, refined, and resolved efficiently, without compromising stability or speed.

According to Tamnoon’s 2025 State of Cloud Remediation Report, over 35% of all alerts are classified as critical or high, with critical alerts taking almost a year to resolve. While some organizations manage to stay on top of these alerts, the majority find themselves drowning in a sea of high-priority noise. CDR alerts are especially resource-intensive because they persist until manually reviewed and require an active resolution decision.

What may begin as 5–10 unreviewed alerts can quickly escalate to 100 or more, introducing alert fatigue and operational bottlenecks and hiding active critical threats. Tamnoon’s Tami reviews these alerts for CloudPros, who then validate and triage runtime alerts, closing false positives and escalating verified threats—effectively operating as a managed cloud-native response layer similar to MDR, but purpose-built for modern cloud environments.

Tamnoon’s Managed CNAPP service offers existing native integrations with Wiz, Prisma Cloud, Orca Security, and other leading CNAPPs, enabling deduplication and contextualization of findings across multi-cloud deployments.

This cross-platform capability allows Tamnoon to manage alert persistence for deprovisioned resources that would otherwise require manual intervention, while providing specific expertise around cloud-native concerns and delivering the remediation in any format, something that traditional endpoint-focused MDRs cannot properly evaluate.

“The cloud security industry has created powerful detection tools, but has largely left organizations to figure out responses on their own. There’s a distinction between CNAPP and CDR alerts that many security leaders overlook,” said Marina Segal, CEO, Tamnoon. “When a threat is identified by one of these CDR platforms, our technology and team use their expertise combined with CNAPP context, activity investigation, and application context to create a complete picture of an alert, ensuring effective remediation and validating that we won’t break anything when we remediate. Our CloudPros specialize in AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle, making the experience seamless with hands-on expertise in each cloud.”

“By validating what truly matters, clearly explaining the rationale behind every decision, and enabling faster response without risking production stability, a Managed CDR approach gives security teams confidence and clarity,” said Tyler J. Farrar, CISO at Nextracker. “This model empowers teams to focus on strategic initiatives rather than wasting time chasing false positives.”

“What makes our approach unique is that we don’t rely solely on deterministic rules or AI agents. Our system combines machine learning models trained on millions of cloud alerts triaged and fixed with human validation to avoid the false positives that plague fully automated systems,” said Idan Perez, CTO and Co-Founder, Tamnoon. “When we detect a potential threat, Tami performs an environment-aware analysis that considers your specific cloud architecture and business context before recommending action, which our human CloudPros then validate line by line before sharing with a customer.”

Gartner states, “keep in mind that obstacles to detection and response automation in the cloud still persist. To reduce adoption friction, implementation should be done in stages with a human-in-the-loop process.”