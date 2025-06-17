BigID Vendor AI Assessment reduces third-party AI risk

BigID launched Vendor AI Assessment, a solution designed to help organizations identify, evaluate, and manage the risks introduced by third-party AI usage.

As vendors race to embed GenAI, large language models (LLMs), and autonomous agents into their products, organizations are left in the dark about how AI is being used – and what risks it introduces to their data, privacy, and compliance.

Expanding on its capabilities in vendor management and third-party risk, BigID now enables organizations to assess not just who they do business with, but how those vendors are using AI and what impact that AI has on sensitive data. Unlike traditional governance tools that rely on static surveys, BigID discovers deployed models, maps them to the data they access, and provides actionable risk intelligence across AI usage, exposure, explainability, and regulatory readiness.

For the first time, security, privacy, and legal teams can hold vendors accountable for AI transparency, ensuring they understand whether vendor AI is trained on customer data, whether results can be trusted, and whether the risks are worth the rewards.

According to BigID’s 2025 AI Risk & Readiness Report, 64% of organizations lack visibility into AI risk exposure, and nearly half have no AI-specific security controls in place. These findings reveal a growing blind spot in enterprise governance: third-party AI use. While many organizations are still building internal AI oversight, BigID helps extend that visibility to a critical but often overlooked threat vector – vendor AI.

Key takeaways:

Identify and reduce third-party AI risk before it impacts your business with the industry’s first solution to assess vendor AI use.

Uncover vendor AI usage, data access, and training practices to mitigate unwanted data exposure and improve governance.

Operationalize AI oversight with built-in workflows for risk scoring, documentation, and remediation.

Equip privacy, legal, security, and compliance teams to respond to AI-related regulatory demands, especially as 55% of organizations report being unprepared for emerging AI regulations.

Stay ahead of AI-driven third-party threats with continuous visibility, faster risk-based decisions, and defensible governance across your ecosystem.

“AI adoption is accelerating, but most organizations remain blind to how their vendors use AI on their data,” said Dimitri Sirota, CEO of BigID. “We built Vendor AI Assessment to help security, privacy, and legal teams uncover these blind spots, reduce exposure, and ensure responsible use of AI across their third-party ecosystem.”

“BigID continues to innovate with Vendor AI Assessment. Given the rapid integration of AI in vendor offerings, businesses must demand transparency and accountability,” said Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG & Research Professor at NYU. “BigID’s Vendor AI Assessment provides a crucial tool for organizations to understand and mitigate the unique risks posed by third-party AI use.”