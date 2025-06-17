Sumsub Device Intelligence offers protection against identity threats

Sumsub is expanding its Fraud Prevention solution with advanced Device Intelligence, enhanced by the Fingerprint platform.

Designed to identify threats before they escalate, Device Intelligence offers real-time insights with accuracy into user integrity by analyzing device behavior and network-level data beyond basic IP tracking.

This proactive layer of security empowers companies to stop transaction fraud, detect and block bots, prevent multi-accounting and account takeovers, and significantly reduce unnecessary KYC costs — all without disrupting the user experience or overcomplicating honest users’ journey.

Internal data reveals that 76% of fraud attempts occur after onboarding, during everyday user activity such as logins, transactions, and profile updates. This highlights the need for businesses to monitor risks throughout the entire customer journey. Device Intelligence addresses this gap by enabling real-time detection of suspicious behavior post-KYC.

The solution is particularly valuable for high-risk industries such as iGaming, crypto, fintech, banking, and e-commerce, where early fraud detection is critical to safeguarding user accounts and maintaining platform integrity across global markets.

Importantly, Device Intelligence does not collect any personal or sensitive information, but only technical parameters such as browser type, operating system, VPN or proxy usage. The integration with Fingerprint also offers Smart Signals, which detect incognito mode, developer tools, remote access software, and other signs that may indicate suspicious device usage or network activity.

Combined with behavioral analysis and device fingerprinting, Sumsub’s Device Intelligence considerably reduces false positives, which occur when legitimate users are mistakenly flagged as suspicious, while enhancing fraud detection accuracy across the whole user journey — from sign-up and login to transactions and profile changes.

“We are combining our own technology with Fingerprint, a leader in device intelligence. Together, our solutions provide greater accuracy and a more complete fraud prevention system, with no coding required on the clients’ side,” comments Andrew Novoselsky, CPO at Sumsub. “With Device Intelligence, you gain deep visibility into user integrity and have the power to stop fraud in real time — before it causes damage such as monetary losses, operational disruptions or reputational risks.”

“We’re excited to bring Fingerprint’s advanced device intelligence to the Sumsub platform,” shares Shaun Per, VP of Global Sales at Fingerprint. “By combining our accuracy and reliability with Sumsub’s powerful identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, we’re helping businesses unlock deeper insights into user behavior with real-time signals to reduce fraud and deliver more seamless onboarding experiences.”

By introducing enhanced Device Intelligence into its full-cycle platform, Sumsub reinforces its commitment to providing frictionless, secure verification at every stage of the customer lifecycle.