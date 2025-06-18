Cloudflare Log Explorer detects security and performance issues

Cloudflare announced Cloudflare Log Explorer to help give businesses instant access to critical security and performance insights across their IT environments.

Now, customers can analyze, investigate, and monitor for security attacks with log line level insights across their entire business–natively within the Cloudflare Dashboard–eliminating the need to forward logs to third party security analysis tools, saving security teams time and reducing overall cost.

Security and operations teams rely on logs for critical insights, which enables them to troubleshoot issues, investigate security incidents, and optimize application and infrastructure performance, reliability, and security. Today, organizations often have to rely on external monitoring tools in order to capture logs and get this visibility.

However, configuring all of these tools is cumbersome and expensive—requiring businesses to set up and pay for storage—not to mention learning a proprietary query language just to simply access their own data. Switching between platforms also eliminates context on potential threats and slows down response times–holding teams back from resolving issues quickly. These are oftentimes large quantities of data, which further increases both cost and complexity.

“The log management market has been unnecessarily complex and expensive for far too long. We think businesses deserve better, and thanks to the scale of our platform, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver a faster, more unified way for businesses to gain visibility and understand all the risks to their business,” said CJ Desai, President of Product and Engineering at Cloudflare. “Cloudflare already detects threats faster than any solution on the market. Now, combining our threat detection capabilities with native log management, we are one step closer to allowing customers to get rid of certain third party tools, like SIEMs.”

Log Explorer has been previewed by over 500 hundred customers, allowing them to investigate issues, act faster and reduce log storage costs–without needing to leave the Cloudflare dashboard. Now, with the general availability, Cloudflare is expanding these capabilities to anyone, allowing business to: