Jumio Liveness Premium combats deepfakes and injection attacks

Jumio launched Jumio Liveness Premium with advanced deepfake detection, the company’s most advanced biometric liveness detection solution to date.

Jumio’s premium solution leverages a patented Jumio technology, combining randomized color sequences and AI-driven analysis to confirm human presence in real time, effectively stopping spoofing attacks before they impact businesses.

With this release, Jumio adds another layer of security to the recently launched Jumio Liveness, an advanced, in-house liveness detection technology that expands beyond traditional presentation attacks, such as paper or screen copies, and employs sophisticated AI models to block advanced threats like injection attacks and deepfakes.

Enabled customers using this advanced technology during early release are already seeing measurable value, with one leading LATAM finance startup now catching over 30% more sophisticated fraud attempts including injection attacks and deepfakes.

Jumio’s comprehensive multi-layer defense strategy tackles a wide range of attack types, both current and emerging. By combining liveness detection, AI-driven fraud detection, anti-spoofing technologies and the power of connected intelligence, Jumio’s system is designed to defend against existing threats while staying agile enough to address future attacks.

This strategy is backed by an expansive portfolio of more than 300 issued patents and patent applications spanning nearly 100 unique patent families and ensures that businesses using Jumio’s services remain protected in an ever-evolving fraud landscape.

“Attackers are using tools that were once confined to research labs. AI-generated faces, synthetic overlays and injection techniques are now being deployed at scale by bad actors,” said Bala Kumar, chief product and technology officer at Jumio. “Jumio’s premium liveness with advanced deepfake detection addresses the next generation of fraud head-on and is the perfect solution for businesses seeking to proactively increase their defenses.”