Reconmap: Open-source vulnerability assessment, pentesting management platform

Reconmap is an open source tool for vulnerability assessments and penetration testing. It helps security teams plan, carry out, and report on security tests from start to finish.

The platform simplifies tasks and makes it easier for teams to work together, cutting down the time it takes to go from initial research to the final report without sacrificing the quality of the work.

What you can do with Reconmap

Run security commands right away or set them to run later

Save command results automatically and keep track of any vulnerabilities found

Create clean, ready-to-share reports in Word, Markdown, or LaTeX

Flexible deployment options

Reconmap is built using a modular architecture made up of microservices and clients, giving you several ways to deploy it based on your needs and preferences:

Docker Compose or Swarm: A quick and easy setup if you’re comfortable with Docker. This method handles all dependencies for you, so you don’t need to install anything manually.

Kubernetes: Best suited for larger teams or public deployments. If you’re planning to scale or open access to a wider community, Kubernetes is the way to go.

Manual installation: You install everything yourself (PHP, MySQL, Nginx, and more) on the OS and server of your choice. This gives you flexibility but requires more time and upkeep.

SaaS: For a hosted experience with zero setup, use Reconmap.com, maintained by the project’s core developers. It’s a good option if you want to get started quickly without managing infrastructure.

Reconmap is available for free on GitHub.

