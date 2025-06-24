Linux Foundation launches Agent2Agent, a protocol that enables agentic AI interoperability

The Linux Foundation launched the Agent2Agent (A2A) project, an open protocol for secure agent-to-agent communication and collaboration.

The A2A protocol is a collaborative effort launched by Google in April and with growing support from more than 100 leading technology companies. The protocol addresses the growing need for agents to operate in dynamic, multi-agent environments, coordinating actions across a wide array of applications and data infrastructure. A2A enables autonomous agents to discover one another, exchange information securely and collaborate across systems.

This allows developers and organizations to unite agents from multiple sources and platforms, improving modularity, mitigating vendor lock-in and accelerating innovation.

“We are happy to be the new home of the Agent2Agent Protocol project,” said Jim Zemlin, Executive Director of the Linux Foundation. “By joining the Linux Foundation, A2A is ensuring the long-term neutrality, collaboration and governance that will unlock the next era of agent-to-agent powered productivity.”

Under the Linux Foundation’s governance, A2A will remain vendor neutral, emphasize inclusive contributions and continue the protocol’s focus on extensibility, security and real-world usability across industries.

“The Agent2Agent protocol establishes a vital open standard for communication, enabling the industry to build truly interoperable AI agents across diverse platforms and systems,” said Rao Surapaneni, VP and GM of Business Applications Platform, Google Cloud. “By collaborating with the Linux Foundation and leading technology providers, we will enable more innovative and valuable AI capabilities under a trusted, open-governance framework.”

By joining the Linux Foundation, A2A formalizes its commitment to an open, collaborative ecosystem – offering greater autonomy and multiplying productivity.

“We’ve always believed in the vision of an open, interoperable Internet of Agents, and we’re joining the A2A Project as foundational members because community-driven development is the fastest path to widespread agent-to-agent adoption. We’re integrating A2A support directly into key AGNTCY open source components – the Directory, Identity, SLIM Messaging, and Observability frameworks – to build the interoperability layer that actually works across vendor boundaries,” said Vijoy Pandey, GM and SVP, Outshift by Cisco.