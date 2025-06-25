Tines allows teams to choose the right AI level for any workflow

Tines announced autonomous AI capabilities within its workflow automation platform via the launch of agents. Agents mark a significant evolution in Tines’ platform, enabling customers to automate workflows with maximum control and flexibility, whether with deterministic logic, human-in-the-loop copilots, or full AI autonomy.

Agents enable Tines customers to build intelligent, context-aware workflows that can act independently, suggest next steps, and collaborate with users in real time. The addition of agents allows customers to choose the right level of AI involvement for every workflow, ensuring organizations can implement AI automation that aligns with their specific security requirements, levels of complexity, and operational needs.

Unlike traditional AI implementations that require external data sharing or compromise on security, Tines’ agents run entirely within the platform’s secure infrastructure. This ensures no customer data leaves the environment, is logged, or used for training, delivering the privacy and governance assurances that enterprise teams demand.

“AI is the antidote to undifferentiated, repetitive muckwork, but only if it can be easily put to use by humans. Otherwise, you’re left with huge investments in AI and not a lot to show for them,” said Tines CEO Eoin Hinchy. “Tines puts the power of AI directly into our fingertips by allowing humans to easily control exactly where and how AI is being used within mission-critical work, all while being safeguarded by best-in-class security and guardrail protocols.”

Despite market hype and rapid technological innovation, enterprise adoption of AI has fallen short. Recent research from McKinsey has found that, while 92 percent of companies plan to increase AI investments over the next three years, almost none have been able to fully integrate it into workflows and drive notable business outcomes.

Security and governance concerns with AI systems and change management are often cited as top barriers to adoption: Per PwC, 41% of business leaders cite workforce adoption issues as a top five challenge in deploying GenAI, and only 11% of businesses have reported implementing fully safe and responsible AI deployments.

Tines addresses these common challenges through the following capabilities:

Full-spectrum automation and orchestration: Apply the right level of automation with flexibility—from manual to fully autonomous—within a single platform.

Apply the right level of automation with flexibility—from manual to fully autonomous—within a single platform. Enterprise-grade security: Built by security professionals, Tines keeps all automation and data within its own infrastructure.

Built by security professionals, Tines keeps all automation and data within its own infrastructure. Seamless system integration: Connect any tool, LLM, or proprietary app to build, augment, and orchestrate intelligent workflows.

Connect any tool, LLM, or proprietary app to build, augment, and orchestrate intelligent workflows. Intuitive no-code interface: Easily design complex, mission-critical workflows with drag-and-drop tools and built-in collaboration features.

Easily design complex, mission-critical workflows with drag-and-drop tools and built-in collaboration features. User-friendly adoption: Deploy apps, chatbots, and integrations with popular tools such as Slack to boost usage and maximize ROI on AI initiatives.

“The next wave of enterprise automation is about precision: applying the right type of AI to the right problem,” said Christopher Kissel, research vice president, Security & Trust Products at IDC. “Autonomous agents suit high-volume tasks like alert triage; copilots streamline approvals where human judgment matters; and deterministic workflows remain vital for compliance and auditability. Unifying these approaches in one platform simplifies governance, reduces overhead, and helps automation scale responsibly.”

“This is just the beginning. Agents mark a shift toward workflow systems that adapt to teams, not the other way around,” said Hinchy. “They advance our mission to redefine intelligent automation for the enterprise: powerful, secure, and finally usable where it matters most.”