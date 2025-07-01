Tracer AI combats fraud, counterfeits and narrative attacks in ChatGPT

Tracer AI launched Tracer Protect for ChatGPT, a solution that protects brands from the reputational harm being propagated at machine scale via AI chatbots by bad actors.

The rising popularity of generative AI (genAI) engines is driving the urgent and rapidly evolving brand security threat vector faced by enterprises. Tracer Protect for ChatGPT actively monitors ChatGPT results for mentions of Tracer customers’ brands, products, services and executives, and proactively identifies and neutralizes harmful schemes such as fraud, social engineering, executive impersonation, fraudulent mobile apps, counterfeit or knockoff products and sophisticated narrative attacks designed to lure consumers.

Built on Tracer’s Flora agentic AI platform, which is designed to learn from each action taken on a threat, Tracer Protect for ChatGPT continually improves and adapts its threat detection capabilities.

“OpenAI is already taking important steps to battle nefarious activity in ChatGPT. With Tracer Protect for ChatGPT, Tracer will now be a key pillar of a robust solution to this problem, proactively partnering with brands to remediate infringement activity on OpenAI and any links to websites, mobile apps and marketplaces engineered to prey on consumers,” said Rick Farnell, CEO of Tracer.

Generative AI emerges as the next greenfield for brand abusers

Mainstream accessibility and the general public’s trust of generative AI outputs has created new, highly effective avenues for bad actors to perpetrate brand abuse. Notably, AI chatbots now include product recommendations as part of their search experiences and can surface relevant products when a user’s query implies shopping intent, such as “gifts for someone who loves cooking” or “best noise-cancelling headphones under $200.”

This new capability, combined with AI chatbots’ ability to search the web and provide links, creates a novel avenue for bad actors to promote unauthorized content, products and services and execute highly targeted phishing schemes.

“The emergence of AI chatbots as a new vector for brand manipulation is a pressing concern for enterprise organizations,” said Sawyer Ramsey, Strategic Account Executive at Snowflake. “Using the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Tracer’s platform is able to achieve incredible response times to provide right-time insights for their customers. The company’s proactive approach to monitoring brand reputation in AI outputs represents exactly the kind of forward-thinking protection the cybersecurity industry needs as we navigate our new digital environment and is a testament to the powerful things companies can do on our unified platform.”

In addition to traditional brand infringement, malicious actors have started to inject sophisticated narrative poisoning attacks into AI platforms. These involve the intentional crafting and dissemination of misleading or harmful stories and narratives about a brand. This systematic seeding of false information and negative associations can not only influence public opinion, but also alter how AI systems learn from and respond to brand-related queries.

The surge in AI-resident and AI-driven malicious activity poses a significant challenge to traditional brand protection methods, which often struggle to keep pace with the extremely high volume and complexity of these new threats. Given the current lack of dedicated monitoring native to AI chatbots, bad actors are hiding their content from traditional search engines by promoting their visibility within these AI chatbots using Generative Engine Optimization (GEO).

“The urgency to get ahead of this threat cannot be overstated given the increasing ease with which fraudulent content can be generated and the unprecedented consumer shift from using search engines to now using AI chatbots. Organizations must adopt equally advanced countermeasures to protect their digital presence,” continued Farnell. “This escalating technological arms race between malicious actors and brand defenders necessitates a proactive and nuanced approach to digital security, which is why we built Tracer Protect for ChatGPT. With our first-of-its-kind brand protection product that actively monitors and analyzes ChatGPT outputs to detect and neutralize brand infringements, we’re helping enterprises use AI for good and get ahead of these dangerous new threats posing grave risks to brands and their customers.”

Addresses rising threats from AI-Generated outputs

At the core of the Tracer AI platform is Flora, a special-purpose agentic AI system designed for the complexities of digital brand protection. Flora’s agentic capabilities further automate and accelerate the entire monitoring and enforcement process, moving towards an “always-on” defense, which is essential given the continuous nature of online threats. As such, it drastically reduces the time-to-live (TTL) for brand misuse instances by up to 80% and intelligently filters out irrelevant threat detections.

Leveraging Flora, Tracer Protect for ChatGPT represents a significant leap forward in digital brand integrity. It actively monitors and analyzes ChatGPT outputs to detect and neutralize a wide array of brand infringements. It gets smarter with every decision it makes to take action on a threat so that it can better recognize patterns in the future.

By extending its comprehensive brand monitoring and protection capabilities to chatbots, Tracer AI is giving brands the ability to proactively identify and mitigate risks at the source of emerging digital content, including those found through ChatGPT’s search and product recommendation features. This proactive neutralization capability is vital for maintaining brand authenticity and consumer safety as generative AI continues to evolve and be exploited by bad actors.

Tracer Protect for ChatGPT incorporates Tracer’s proprietary Human-in-the-Loop AI (HITL) approach, which seamlessly integrates the unparalleled speed and scale of advanced AI with the expertise of human analysts. This combination ensures enforcement recommendations are not only rapid and efficient, but also accurate, legally defensible and aligned with brand-specific goals and directives.

Tracer Protect for ChatGPT is built and enhanced on The Universal AI Platform from Dataiku. With this strategic collaboration, Tracer AI delivers unparalleled accuracy, speed and scale in detecting and neutralizing emerging brand threats within generative AI environments. By leveraging Dataiku’s fully governed creation and control of AI agents, Tracer AI reinforces its commitment to safeguarding brand integrity and consumer trust in the evolving digital landscape.

“Tracer AI is leading from the front, proving that building and controlling advanced AI agents can deliver a transformative and durable business advantage, including moving towards better genAI control. By combining its Flora agent with the right analytics and its Marlin vision model through The Universal AI Platform, Tracer has shown how to translate frontier AI into real-world outcomes,” explained Sophie Dionnet, SVP of Product and Business Solutions at Dataiku. “This is exactly what Dataiku was built for: enabling visionary teams to create, govern and connect AI agents that solve real-world challenges in entirely new ways while achieving measurable business impact.”

Tracer Protect for ChatGPT is the first of multiple solutions on the company’s near-term roadmap aimed at neutralizing existing and emerging genAI threats at their source, ensuring brand authenticity and consumer trust as AI threat vectors multiply. The company will be releasing brand protection products for Claude, Perplexity and Gemini later this year.