Scamnetic KnowScam 2.0 helps consumers detect every type of scam

Scamnetic releaseed KnowScam 2.0, its flagship product for scam protection and digital identity verification.

KnowScam 2.0 builds on everything users already trust — now with major upgrades, including an enhanced three-point scoring system, the new Auto Scan feature for Microsoft Outlook and Android RCS, and a new deepfake detection and ID verification feature in IDeveryone for instant identification.

“KnowScam 2.0 marks a major leap forward in proactive scam protection by combining broader platform coverage, automated detection and instant identity verification — features not offered together by any other consumer-facing anti-scam solution,” said John Evans, chief operating officer, Scamnetic.

KnowScam 2.0 provides the only holistic scam-detection solution in the market, combating every current scam. It includes these four pillars of comprehensive protection:

Scan&Score : Automatically scans email and text messages, along with QR codes, links, physical mail and images to understand the risk from any incoming communication.

: Automatically scans email and text messages, along with QR codes, links, physical mail and images to understand the risk from any incoming communication. IDeveryone : Verifies the identity of any counterparty using advanced but easy-to-use technology, enabling users to know exactly with whom they interact whether by video, audio or text. It combats dating scams, Facebook marketing scams, crypto scams, land investment scams and more.

: Verifies the identity of any counterparty using advanced but easy-to-use technology, enabling users to know exactly with whom they interact whether by video, audio or text. It combats dating scams, Facebook marketing scams, crypto scams, land investment scams and more. Scam Intervention : Scamnetic experts work tirelessly to restore assets and peace of mind for scam victims. Scamnetic offers 24/7 support, helping consumers who may be in the throes of a scam, guiding victims to recovery and helping them reclaim control over their digital life.

: Scamnetic experts work tirelessly to restore assets and peace of mind for scam victims. Scamnetic offers 24/7 support, helping consumers who may be in the throes of a scam, guiding victims to recovery and helping them reclaim control over their digital life. Scam Education: The latest scam protection tips and resources.

KnowScam 2.0 features include:

All types of data are analyzed : Beyond the language itself, links, images, attachments and even QR codes are assessed for risk.

: Beyond the language itself, links, images, attachments and even QR codes are assessed for risk. Everything is scored : KnowScam 2.0 always delivers results on a scale of one to three, so that users are never left to decide on their own.

: KnowScam 2.0 always delivers results on a scale of one to three, so that users are never left to decide on their own. Explainability is built in : Users are provided insight into the factors used to render a score to increase trust and motivate right action.

: Users are provided insight into the factors used to render a score to increase trust and motivate right action. Recommendations are highly tailored : Users can handle any situation based on the Indicators of Deception™ discovered and the overall risk level.

: Users can handle any situation based on the Indicators of Deception™ discovered and the overall risk level. Automation is key : Integrated automation capabilities eliminate human error, allow the system to capture data without any alteration by native applications and create immediate value.

: Integrated automation capabilities eliminate human error, allow the system to capture data without any alteration by native applications and create immediate value. Machine learning is customized : Rather than relying on third-party LLMs that generate low-accuracy responses, KnowScam 2.0 utilizes customized machine learning as part of its proprietary, patent-pending technology to detect nine out of every 10 scams.

: Rather than relying on third-party LLMs that generate low-accuracy responses, KnowScam 2.0 utilizes customized machine learning as part of its proprietary, patent-pending technology to detect nine out of every 10 scams. There is no maximum character limit : The proprietary AI isn’t slowed by long messages as it is designed to deliver the fastest result possible while maintaining accuracy.

: The proprietary AI isn’t slowed by long messages as it is designed to deliver the fastest result possible while maintaining accuracy. Outbound communications are also protected: IDeveryone enables users to determine if those they are contacting are legitimate, providing 360-degree protection.

KnowScam 2.0 helps consumers detect every type of scam including deepfake video and audio across any channel in real time, removing human error from the process. KnowScam 2.0 can easily be integrated into enterprise platforms, allowing service providers to be stewards of consumer safety.