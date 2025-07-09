IPinfo boosts privacy detection capabilities with Residential Proxy Detection API

IPinfo launched Residential Proxy Detection API, extending its privacy detection capabilities to help security and fraud prevention teams identify one of the most evasive forms of anonymized IP traffic. Residential Proxy Detection is also available via downloadable database and Snowflake integration.

Residential proxy networks have become a critical vector for fraud, account takeovers, and large-scale abuse. Unlike VPNs or datacenter proxies, residential proxies route traffic through real, residential IPs, masking the true origin of requests — often without the residential IP owner’s knowledge due to malware or deceptive installations. Their residential nature allows them to bypass traditional IP-based detection and blend into legitimate traffic patterns.

“Residential Proxy Detection is a direct response to the operational needs of security and anti-fraud teams, especially those at the enterprise level who face increasingly complex and high-volume abuse scenarios,” said Ben Dowling, CEO of IPinfo. “Residential proxies are a preferred tactic of sophisticated attackers. The data we provide gives companies deeper insight into cloaked threats and the IP infrastructure behind them.”

As these proxies become increasingly prevalent in large-scale abuse scenarios, the ability to accurately detect them has become a critical element of any modern defense strategy against malicious behavior. IPinfo’s residential proxy data is designed for enterprise fraud, risk, and security teams to strengthen:

Fraud detection : Spotting cloaked transactions and synthetic identities that rotate through residential proxies to simulate legitimate users

: Spotting cloaked transactions and synthetic identities that rotate through residential proxies to simulate legitimate users Threat intelligence : Enriching security event data with proxy metadata to support SOC investigations

: Enriching security event data with proxy metadata to support SOC investigations Risk scoring : Providing a weighted input in authentication and authorization models

: Providing a weighted input in authentication and authorization models Abuse mitigation: For reviewing manipulation and credential stuffing attacks that exploit residential proxies

IPinfo’s Residential Proxy Detection is available as a standalone product, and also adds a crucial layer to IPinfo’s existing Privacy Detection data, which already identifies VPNs, relays, hosting providers, and Tors. Each IP is enriched with residential proxy provider name, last-seen timestamp, a persistence score, and a mobile flag, giving security teams the context they need to gauge risk.

Key benefits of IPinfo’s Residential Proxy Detection include: