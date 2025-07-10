Lepide Protect detects, prioritizes, and revokes excessive permissions

In a move set to redefine the way organizations manage data access and implement zero trust, Lepide launched Lepide Protect, an AI-powered permissions management solution designed to help organizations move beyond visibility and into action.

Part of the 25.1 release of the Lepide Data Security Platform, this functionality marks the beginning of a new era in data security automation and zero trust implementation.

With Lepide Protect, organizations can now detect, prioritize, and automatically revoke excessive permissions with speed and accuracy – all guided by intelligent, risk-based decision-making.

“This is the smartest thing to ever happen to permissions management,” said Aidan Simister, CEO of Lepide. “Security teams are drowning in access sprawl and excessive permissions. Lepide Protect uses AI to cut through the noise, focus attention where it matters, and automate the fix – not six months from now, but today.”

AI that understands your organization

Unlike traditional solutions that depend on static rules or massive manual effort, Lepide Protect uses AI to analyze access patterns, identify anomalies, and understand user roles within the organizational hierarchy. This enables a context-aware cleanup strategy that adapts to the business, instead of breaking it.

Key benefits include:

Automated risk reduction – AI detects and auto-revokes excessive permissions based on customizable policies.

– AI detects and auto-revokes excessive permissions based on customizable policies. Organizational intelligence – Built around how your company actually functions, not generic identity groups.

– Built around how your company actually functions, not generic identity groups. Granular dlegation – Clean up small teams and critical data first, without needing to tackle “everyone and everything” at once.

Zero trust, delivered by design

Zero trust has long been the goal. Lepide Protect makes it achievable. By giving organizations continuous insight into who has access to what, and empowering them to take immediate, automated action – Lepide Protect closes the gap between policy and practice.

Also new in Lepide 25.1: