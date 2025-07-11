Token Security launches two features to secure AI agents and machine identities

Token Security announced two transformative innovations that redefine how enterprises discover, govern, and secure expanding universe of AI agents and machine identities.

The company has launched an AI Discovery Engine for NHIs and introduced the Token AI Agent, a powerful new conversational interface that enables real-time, natural language interaction with the Token Security platform.

These advancements come at a pivotal moment as organizations accelerate into the age of Agentic AI, deploying autonomous agents and complex workflows at scale. Traditional tools fall short in delivering the visibility and responsiveness security teams now require, and Token’s AI-native capabilities are purpose-built to meet this challenge.

Introducing: AI Discovery for agentic AI environments

The new AI Discovery Engine is the solution built specifically to reveal the full scope of AI-related NHIs. As AI agents proliferate, visibility into who and what is operating within enterprise infrastructure becomes critical.

With AI Discovery, organizations gain:

Complete AI visibility: Discover all NHIs and workloads consuming AI services, along with AI connectors.

Discover all NHIs and workloads consuming AI services, along with AI connectors. Agent-aware intelligence: Identify which AI agents are leveraging specific human and non-human identities, credentials, or resources.

Identify which AI agents are leveraging specific human and non-human identities, credentials, or resources. AI agent insights: See how AI agents interact across environments, systems, and clouds.

“This isn’t just another discovery and inventory tool. We are providing the foundation for secure AI transformation,” said Itamar Apelblat, CEO of Token Security. “The agentic future demands dynamic AI discovery and agile security, combined with context from across your ecosystem, to put you in control of your organization’s agentic AI infrastructure and employee AI adoption.”

Token AI agent for conversational security intelligence

Built on Token’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) implementation, the Token AI Agent delivers a stream-based, natural language interface that lets security teams interact directly with their environment in real time.

Security, Identity and Access Management, and Development teams can now ask questions and make requests such as:

“Which identities haven’t rotated secrets in 90 days?”

“What secrets are exposed in my dev environments?”

“Who owns this service account, and what does it access?”

“Which services or workloads are consuming my identities?”

“What are the ‘top 5’ riskiest NHIs?”

“Generate a script to resolve the top 5 riskiest NHIs”

The Token AI Agent supports dynamic querying across all major data layers within the platform, including Inventory, NHI Security Posture Management, Secrets, and NHI Threat Detection and Response, giving users instant insights, explanations, and guided remediation recommendations.

Powering agentic AI governance at scale

Together, AI Discovery and Token AI Agent form a complete solution for governing AI-native security environments. From discovering the hidden sprawl of AI agents to asking natural-language questions about your security data, Token gives teams the visibility and control they need to move fast and stay secure.

“With these new capabilities, we’re enabling the shift from fragmented visibility to real-time, agent-driven intelligence to rapidly identify and mitigate critical security risks,” said Nissim Pariente, CPO at Token Security. “The Token Security platform is empowering Security teams to see what’s happening within agentic AI infrastructure, identify AI Application usage and shadow AI Applications, understand critical NHI dependencies, and start implementing and enforcing organizational AI security policies.”