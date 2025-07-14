Blumira simplifies compliance reporting for IT teams and MSPs

Blumira launched new features and capabilities designed to help IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) work smarter, reduce alert fatigue and simplify compliance reporting.

With these updates, Blumira continues its mission to deliver security that adapts to the realities of day-to-day operations, helping technical teams accomplish critical tasks more efficiently.

“We built these features to give our customers greater clarity, faster response and more confidence in their daily security work,” said Matthew Warner, CEO

of Blumira. “Security shouldn’t feel overwhelming. Our platform acts as a beacon, illuminating what’s happening in your environment and guiding teams through what to do next. This release reflects our focus on practical, intuitive solutions that support real-world teams and put them in control.”

Seamless integration centralizes security management

Blumira’s new Application Programming Interface (API) enables direct customers and MSPs to integrate critical security data into their preferred tool, such as sending response activity updates to Microsoft Teams. Customers and MSPs can now easily create real-time dashboards using Blumira’s data and automate common response actions, like updating tickets in automation platforms or disabling users directly from the tools they use daily.

At the same time, MSPs gain a centralized view across their entire client base, simplifying security management and demonstrating value with more insightful reporting.

Customizable detection alleviates alert fatigue

Blumira also introduced updates to its detection filters. Teams can proactively reduce alert fatigue by fine-tuning alerts with expanded filters like IP ranges, regexes and location-based rules. This new capability means fewer false positives and faster incident response times, allowing security teams to focus even more on real threats instead of sorting through noise.

This level of precision and efficiency significantly reduces the operational burden for MSPs, who often manage dozens of client environments simultaneously. It frees time to scale services, improve client satisfaction and respond more effectively when genuine threats arise.

Automated compliance reporting streamlines audits

Finally, Blumira has unveiled new compliance reports, allowing users to automate audit preparation with scheduled, one-click reporting. With built-in templates for frameworks such as CMMC, HIPAA, SOC 2, NIST, and ISO 27001, auditors can more clearly see how controls are met without time-consuming manual effort.

For MSP operators, these reports deliver standardized, consolidated visibility across multiple clients, reducing the overhead of creating individual security updates and enabling scalable, repeatable compliance management. For IT administrators, executive summaries provide a clear business case for security investments, helping justify budgets and demonstrate internal program value without hours of manual data wrangling.

Practical Solutions for today’s security challenges

Blumira’s latest updates give technical teams the tools to streamline operations and focus on moving from reaction to proactive response. As businesses face increasing security complexity and shrinking bandwidth, Blumira helps security teams reclaim their time and operate more effectively without adding complexity. Whether centralizing operational resilience across clients, automating compliance or reducing irrelevant alert noise, Blumira delivers security that supports the realities of today’s IT teams.