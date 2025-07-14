Stellar Cyber 6.0.0 enhances automation, workflow intelligence, and user experience

Stellar Cyber released version 6.0.0 of its award-winning open and unified SecOps Platform, introducing new AI-driven capabilities and workflow enhancements designed to propel organizations further along their journey to a human-augmented autonomous SOC.

The 6.0.0 release builds on Stellar Cyber’s vision of delivering intelligent, efficient, and decisive security operations through automation, AI, and seamless integration—all while remaining open, flexible, and accessible for security teams of any size or skill level.

“With 6.0.0, we’re putting powerful tools into the hands of every analyst—regardless of their experience,” said Aimei Wei, CTO of Stellar Cyber. “From natural language investigation to automatic phishing triage, this release accelerates our customers’ path to a truly human-augmented autonomous SOC.”

Highlights from Stellar Cyber 6.0.0

AI investigator (public preview) – Ask plain-English questions like “Show login anomalies for this user last week” and get contextual threat results, scoped by tenant—no syntax, no training required. Anonymized telemetry improves precision the more it’s used.

– Ask plain-English questions like “Show login anomalies for this user last week” and get contextual threat results, scoped by tenant—no syntax, no training required. Anonymized telemetry improves precision the more it’s used. Automatic triage (early access program) – Classifies and investigates reported phishing emails across headers, links, and attachments automatically—eliminating manual effort and accelerating response.

– Classifies and investigates reported phishing emails across headers, links, and attachments automatically—eliminating manual effort and accelerating response. New UI general availability – Modernized, intuitive interface with light/dark modes and usability refinements built to streamline workflows and reduce investigation fatigue.

– Modernized, intuitive interface with light/dark modes and usability refinements built to streamline workflows and reduce investigation fatigue. Saved views & dashboards – Save table layouts across sessions and export print-ready dashboards with improved layout fidelity, chart rendering, and branding support.

– Save table layouts across sessions and export print-ready dashboards with improved layout fidelity, chart rendering, and branding support. Granular case suppression – Suppress noise without silencing signal, helping teams maintain visibility while focusing on what matters.

– Suppress noise without silencing signal, helping teams maintain visibility while focusing on what matters. Expanded log parsing & data source support – Improved visibility across hybrid, cloud, OT, and SaaS environments with dozens of new and enhanced connectors and parsers, including CyberArk, CrowdStrike FDR, Fortinet, Armis, Oracle OCI, Mimecast, and more.

– Improved visibility across hybrid, cloud, OT, and SaaS environments with dozens of new and enhanced connectors and parsers, including CyberArk, CrowdStrike FDR, Fortinet, Armis, Oracle OCI, Mimecast, and more. Premium threat intelligence integration – Seamless integration with Recorded Future and SOC Radar provides richer enrichment and faster context for investigations.

“Version 6 of our platform is a major evolution for Stellar Cyber introducing more automation and key new Autonomous SOC capabilities,” said Subo Guha, SVP of Products at Stellar Cyber. “With 6.0.0 we introduce Auto Triage for Phishing attacks and public access to our AI investigator. In addition, we introduce key new threat intelligence and customer experience improvements to improve usability and time to resolve security issues.”

Strategic capabilities driving autonomous security

Natural language threat hunting – AI Investigator translates analyst intent into real-time threat queries with no training required.’

– AI Investigator translates analyst intent into real-time threat queries with no training required.’ Intelligent and automated agentic AI based platform – An AI-based learning system that automates human tasks with intelligent Agentic AI Agents.

– An AI-based learning system that automates human tasks with intelligent Agentic AI Agents. Machine-led, human-approved response – From phishing emails to account takeovers, automation acts quickly while analysts stay in control.

– From phishing emails to account takeovers, automation acts quickly while analysts stay in control. Tenant-aware intelligence – Multi-tenant awareness is built into threat detection, reporting, and investigation for MSSPs and large enterprises.

– Multi-tenant awareness is built into threat detection, reporting, and investigation for MSSPs and large enterprises. Integrated threat intel & enrichment – Ingests, correlates, and scores identity, network, and asset telemetry with real-time TI feeds.

– Ingests, correlates, and scores identity, network, and asset telemetry with real-time TI feeds. Integrated ITDR and NDR – Full-cycle security operations to detect any surface attacks anywhere in the network as well as Identity threat detections and response.

– Full-cycle security operations to detect any surface attacks anywhere in the network as well as Identity threat detections and response. Cloud-to-campus coverage – Single-platform visibility from OT and IoT to SaaS and multi-cloud, fully vendor-agnostic.

Why this matters for SecOps teams