Pentera unveils capability to detect Git repository risk exposure

Pentera has introduced a capability to uncover and validate risk exposure from data in Git repositories.

Pentera now discovers repositories linked to the organization, identifies embedded credentials, tokens, and other sensitive data, and utilizes them to execute safe-by-design test-attacks against production environments.

Git repositories are widely used across enterprises to support application development, DevOps automation, and IT operations. However, they frequently contain hardcoded credentials, configuration files, or access tokens that, when exposed, often serve as entry points for attackers. Pentera’s attack emulation provides security teams with proof of how exposed data can lead to privilege escalation or compromise, helping to identify and close critical gaps across internal and external attack surfaces.

“Git repositories often fall outside the traditional security perimeter,” said Ran Tamir, CPO at Pentera. “Developers may create a repository, push code with embedded credentials or tokens, and move on, leaving behind data that security teams aren’t aware of. Pentera transforms what was once a hard-to-find risk into a visible part of the organization’s security posture, complete with a clear path to potential impact.”

Pentera’s Git repository exposure validation includes: