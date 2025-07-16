Immersive unveils role-specific cybersecurity capabilities

Immersive announced its Immersive One AI-powered Lab Builder feature to give customers and partners new ways to improve cyber skills across teams through customized labs and learning experiences.

With this new tool supporting Immersive’s Prove, Improve, Benchmark, and Report (PIBR) approach, cyber leaders will be able to create hands-on exercises and simulations for their technical workforce, including offensive, defensive, and secure-coding-based simulations to improve readiness against real-world threats.

With the majority of cyber attacks involving the human element and costing global organizations an average of $4.88 million annually, the need to continuously prove and improve cyber capabilities has never been more critical. Despite this, many cyber leaders underinvest in cyber skills development, with decision-makers currently spending only 39% of their time assessing and improving cyber resilience. The new Immersive One Lab Builder feature directly addresses these challenges.

Lab Builder Includes AI-Agent for real-time lab generation

With threats on the rise, cyber leaders need to quickly upskill their teams on the latest cyber capabilities to prevent or mitigate damage to their revenues and brand reputations. To help them adapt at the speed of cyber, the Lab Builder feature will include an AI agent that can automatically generate tailored labs for customers, including up-to-date threat labs, application security scenarios, and other realistic scenarios.

Leveraging Immersive’s extensive library of existing content and authoring capabilities, the agent can generate high-quality, highly tailored labs for organizations—further reducing the time and effort required to build them manually.

“Our Immersive One platform has gotten even more powerful with our AI-enabled Lab Builder feature, which allows our customers and partners to quickly create tailored learning experiences as part of a holistic cyber readiness program,” said Thanos Karpouzis,CTO at Immersive. “We’re seeing growing demand for practical, hands-on cybersecurity labs and exercises that mirror real-world scenarios and environments. Leaders gain unmatched agility with hyper-relevant training for their unique use-cases, improving their organization’s overall cyber resilience.”

How Immersive One’s Lab Builder feature works

Lab Builder drives rapid customized lab creation tailored to specific business needs, threat models, and internal systems, strengthening cyber capabilities of teams and individuals. The new feature offers significant flexibility, control, and depth in hands-on learning. Customers can address their organization’s specific upskilling needs using gamification and other engagement-boosting techniques, while demonstrating cyber readiness and competency.

For partners, it opens new opportunities to provide bespoke, high-value training aligned with cyber simulations, exercises, and complementary services, enhancing their offerings and differentiation.

Lab Builder offers two key lab types to both customers and partners:

: Enable the creation of interactive content to build foundational knowledge on cybersecurity policies, concepts, and niche topics – ideal for explaining the “why” and “what” behind cyber skills in a controlled, browser-based environment. Practical Labs: Allow customer and partner SMEs to build hands-on simulations using their organization’s tools and environments to validate competency and apply what they’ve learned.

Customers and partners can leverage labs independently or together for a multi-activity lab scenario. This provides a dynamic, customizable, enterprise-grade solution for developing and measuring employee cyber capabilities, helping build preparedness throughout the entire organization.

Key benefits of Lab Builder include:

Structured, cohesive cyber skills development: Create and assign custom theory and practical labs within structured learning paths tailored to individuals and teams, all centrally managed on the Immersive One platform.

Create and assign custom theory and practical labs within structured learning paths tailored to individuals and teams, all centrally managed on the Immersive One platform. Policy-Aligned, audit-ready theory labs: Map content to internal standards to demonstrate relevance for compliance and learners.

Map content to internal standards to demonstrate relevance for compliance and learners. Real-world practical labs: Provide hands-on practice in production-like environments, accelerating skills transfer and incident response.

Provide hands-on practice in production-like environments, accelerating skills transfer and incident response. Comprehensive skills measurement: Combine theory checks with practical challenges to deliver clear, defensible metrics on cyber readiness.

The Lab Builder launch builds on Immersive’s other recent AI innovations. In November 2024, Immersive launched its AI Scenario Generator that enables organizations to seamlessly generate threat scenarios for crisis simulations to ensure their workforces are ready for the latest threats.

Lab Builder is available immediately on the Immersive One platform, which unifies Labs, Cyber Drills, Exercises, and Simulations in a continuous, evidence-based practice.