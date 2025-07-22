BitRaser secures data erasure on macOS devices

BitRaser launched its Integrated Mac Eraser and Diagnostics Tool, a software designed to streamline IT asset disposition (ITAD) processes.

The tool allows ITAD providers to simultaneously perform secure data erasure and comprehensive hardware diagnostics on macOS devices, including both Apple M-series and Intel-based Macs.

This integrated solution eliminates the inefficiencies of sequential processing for ITADs refurbishing Mac devices with Apple Silicon & Intel chips by enabling simultaneous data erasure and diagnostics. This parallel workflow significantly reduces device processing time, helping ITADs enhance operational efficiency & remain profitable, especially those managing large volumes of Mac assets.

“This launch marks a significant advancement in how ITADs process Mac devices,” said Sunil Chandna, CEO of BitRaser. “We’ve built a fully integrated software solution designed to help ITADs scale their Mac wiping operations efficiently, saving time while supporting the circular economy. Our solution meets the highest standards of data privacy, regulatory compliance, and speed, critical for today’s ITAD workflows.”

What truly sets BitRaser’s Mac erasure tool apart is its ability to simultaneously wipe multiple Mac devices, including the latest Apple M4 series, without relying on USB boot or additional hardware. This enables ITADs to streamline workflows, reduce setup complexity, and scale operations efficiently, making it a game-changer.

Key capabilities:

Simultaneous execution of erasure & automated cum manual diagnostics tests (battery, display, audio, sensors, & more)

Certified data erasure as Per NIST 800-88 & IEEE 2883:2022 standards.

Full compatibility with both Apple silicon (M4, M3, M2, M1) and Intel-based Mac

Cloud reporting for centralized audit trails & compliance documentation

API available for smooth data transfer to IT asset management software

Scalable for bulk processing with customizable workflows & automation

Integrates With popular ERP

This launch reinforces BitRaser’s commitment to providing compliance-driven and cost-efficient solutions that support circular IT practices & device reuse.