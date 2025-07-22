Malwarebytes introduces security module designed to combat email-based threats

Malwarebytes announced the expansion of its ThreatDown product family with the launch of a new email security module designed to combat email-based threats.

ThreatDown Email Security, powered by IRONSCALES‘ adaptive AI technology, extends protection beyond the endpoint—enabling users to manage both endpoint and email security from a single, unified console. The new module is available immediately to all customers and will be rolled out to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in early August.

“ThreatDown Email Security is a highly intuitive solution that offers effortless setup, user-friendly operation, and minimal administrative overhead thanks to its automatic mail filtering capabilities,” said Chris Couture, Director of Information Technology at Feeding Tampa Bay. “With resource constraints in my organization, this solution offers robust security features in a ‘set it and forget it’ approach.”

The average cost of a phishing breach soared to $4.88 million in 2024, an all-time high. ThreatDown Email Security is designed to help lean IT teams and security service providers protect users from increasingly sophisticated email attacks, while reducing operational complexity and overhead.

The module is fully integrated with Nebula, Malwarebytes’ cloud-based security operations platform, and OneView, its multi-tenant console for MSPs, to minimize management complexity for businesses.

“The launch of ThreatDown Email Security, in partnership with IRONSCALES, marks a significant milestone in our mission to protect organizations with effective, easy-to-use cybersecurity solutions,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO at Malwarebytes. “By unifying endpoint and email protection in a single platform, IT teams can now detect, protect, and respond to both endpoint and email threats faster and with far less complexity.”

Powered by IRONSCALES ThreatDown Email Security protects against advanced phishing attacks, business email compromise (BEC), malware, credential harvesting, and other email-borne threats.

“IRONSCALES has established itself as the definitive leader in next-generation, AI-powered email security, pioneering advanced threat detection capabilities that protect organizations from sophisticated phishing attacks,” said Eyal Benishti, CEO of IRONSCALES. “By strategically combining our machine learning-driven technology with Malwarebytes’ comprehensive ThreatDown solutions, we are uniquely positioned to deliver a comprehensive, enterprise-grade email and endpoint security ecosystem that empowers businesses of all sizes to defend against evolving threats at scale while maintaining operational efficiency.”

Key benefits include: