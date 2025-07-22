Seemplicity reduces time to remediation with AI-powered capabilities

Seemplicity unveiled a major product release packed with AI-powered capabilities to cut through noise, facilitate fixing teams, and reduce time to remediation.

This latest release introduces AI Insights, Detailed Remediation Steps, and Smart Tagging and Scoping, three new capabilities that use AI to solve some of the most painful and time-consuming cybersecurity tasks.

Security teams today are overwhelmed by fragmented data, inconsistent tagging, and the manual burden of translating findings into fixes. This release helps teams cut through that complexity and confidently move from insight to resolution faster than ever before.

“For security leaders, fatigue is everywhere. Fatigue from dashboards, fatigue from generic instructions that don’t help remediate, and fatigue from chasing owners and assets to make sure findings are being fixed,” said Ravid Circus, CPO at Seemplicity. “This release brings AI to the heart of remediation, guiding teams with context-aware answers, clear remediation instructions, and reliable data. It’s about removing ambiguity and helping security teams fix things, not just find them.”

AI Insights

Modern dashboards are static, showing the same KPIs every day, but what if the real inefficiency problems are hiding somewhere else? Seemplicity’s new AI Insights surfaces both bottlenecks and bright spots in your remediation process, automatically spotlighting what’s slowing you down and what’s working well, every single day.

Instead of relying on static charts or manual queries, users receive a dynamic feed of visual insights tailored to what’s most relevant in their remediation data. One click surfaces emerging trends found in the specified environment, highlighting what matters most and providing actionable takeaways instantly.

Key benefits include:

Automated, real-time insights generated with current remediation data

Custom chart creation for reusable, team-specific dashboards

Sharable insights that foster cross-team alignment and rapid decision-making

Actionable intelligence that eliminates “dashboard paralysis”

“AI Insights gives teams clarity and uncovers unknown issues, so security teams can move from detection to action in record time,” added Circus.

Detailed remediation steps

Knowing what needs fixing is only half the battle, but knowing how to fix it is where teams often get stuck. Seemplicity’s Remediation Steps close that gap by using contextual signals from across your stack to recommend the best path forward. Each finding comes with detailed, asset-specific instructions aligned with your existing tools and processes, whether it’s patching a container, upgrading a library, or reconfiguring a system.

Key benefits include:

Asset-specific remediation guidance for the fix in question

Step-by-step instructions mapped to engineering workflows

Reduced resolution time and improved consistency across teams

Smart tagging and scoping

Security teams demand scalable, self-organizing platforms. Smart Tagging and Scoping introduces a new AI-powered way to structure and classify security data. By analyzing and mapping tag relationships, Seemplicity’s platform identifies line-of-business, remediation ownership, as well as environments and additional classification, providing full context for reporting, prioritization, and remediation efforts.

Key benefits include:

Deep nesting of scopes aligned with organizational structures

AI-driven tagging to eliminate duplicates and enforce data hygiene

Faster onboarding and lower administrative overhead

Clarity for accurate reporting and smarter remediation flows

AI-driven remediation at scale

Together, these features reflect Seemplicity’s continued focus on building the industry’s most intelligent and scalable Remediation Operations (RemOps) platform. By reducing noise, guiding action, and improving alignment, this release empowers organizations to fix faster and scale with confidence.

As demand for scalable security operations grows—and with AI adoption accelerating across industries—Seemplicity is delivering the intelligence security teams need to fix faster, prioritize better, and scale without friction.