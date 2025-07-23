PlexTrac Workflow Automation Engine enhancements accelerate time to remediation

PlexTrac launched enhanced Workflow Automation Engine, a major product update designed to standardize workflows across the vulnerability lifecycle, automate pentest findings delivery, accelerate time to remediation, and increase operational efficiency.

By leveraging the unified security data already centralized in PlexTrac, the new automation capabilities drive consistent, end-to-end vulnerability lifecycle management.

Organizations spend a lot of time writing pentest reports, only to deliver them as static PDFs. These reports aren’t immediately actionable and stakeholders must manually extract findings and input into tools like Jira or ServiceNow to begin remediation. This delays response, especially when critical issues are discovered mid-test but held until the full report is completed.

Findings often end up siloed. Manual test results might live in spreadsheets, while automated data from tools like Defender, Wiz, or Tenable remain isolated in their respective platforms or a ticketing system like Jira. This fragmented approach makes it hard to get a unified view of risk and overall remediation progress. It impacts the ability to surface what matters most.

These data silos create operational bottlenecks. Without a single source of truth, asset ownership is unclear, routing is manual, and remediation workflows vary depending on where the data lives. The result: slower response times, missed findings, longer Mean-time-to-remediation (MTTR), and prolonged exposure to risk.

With PlexTrac’s new automated data control center capabilities, findings are consolidated from both automated tools and manual assessments into a single, centralized platform. By unifying data and standardizing workflows, PlexTrac provides full visibility into the entire vulnerability lifecycle from discovery to closure. Built-in automation streamlines delivery, tracking, and remediation, enabling teams to act faster and more coordinated on the vulnerabilities that matter most.

“Fragmented workflows and siloed data continue to plague security teams, leading to delayed remediation and increased risk,” said Dan DeCloss, Founder of PlexTrac. “Centralizing data management in PlexTrac enables teams to route findings through a unified, automated workflow, streamlining remediation and triggering retests to validate that risks have been mitigated. This supports both operational efficiency and strategic exposure reduction.”

Key capabilities of automated vulnerability lifecycle management:

Seamless tool integrations: Ingest data from leading tools via built-in connectors or open APIs, consolidating all security findings in one place.

Optimized for manual pentest data: Integrate offensive testing findings directly alongside scanner data to break down silos created by static PDFs and spreadsheets.

Automated delivery and routing: Findings are automatically routed to the right teams or tools, to validate, remediate, and retest, reducing handoff delays and manual follow-ups.

Unified remediation workflow: Regardless of source, whether from Qualys, Tenable, or manual pentests, every finding follows the same standardized lifecycle from triage to closure.

Full visibility from finding to fix: Track every issue with clear ownership, deduplication, and historical recurrence, supporting continuous validation and trend analysis.

Key benefits