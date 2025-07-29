Booz Allen Hamilton launches Vellox Reverser to accelerate AI-powered malware analysis

Booz Allen Hamilton announced Vellox Reverser, an AI-enabled cloud product that protects organizations from malware as cyberattacks grow increasingly insidious. The service uses a network of peer-to-peer nodes that collaboratively deconstruct complex malware binaries and produce actionable defensive recommendations in minutes instead of days or weeks.

Advanced persistent threats and malicious actors increasingly use AI and other sophisticated tools to create tailored malware variants that evade detection. When static and dynamic analysis falls short, teams traditionally turn to manual reverse engineering, which requires highly specialized skills and is a time-consuming process that limits scalability and response times.

The Vellox Reverser product uses AI agents and patented algorithms developed over decades of cyber defense tradecraft with U.S. government agencies. It builds swarm intelligence to automate deep analysis and provide malware defense at speed and scale.

“Booz Allen has decades of cyber tradecraft from our work protecting the most sensitive branches of the U.S. government, and we’ve encoded that expertise into Vellox Reverser,” said Mujtaba Hamid, EVP of product at Booz Allen. “We are bringing advanced, mission-grade technology in a commercial-grade product offering that improves security and reduces costs. This reflects Booz Allen’s commitment to advanced technology innovation as the leading provider of AI and cybersecurity to the federal government.”

Vellox Reverser is a cloud-native product built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), which is architected to be the most secure cloud environment. It allows cybersecurity teams in both the public and private sectors to analyze and defend against complex malware.

“We support hundreds of incident response cases each year across a diverse set of organizations, including many within the Fortune 100. Vellox Reverser enhances our ability to move quickly by using AI agents that unpack and analyze malware with the precision of a seasoned reverse engineer,” said Andrew Turner, EVP and head of Booz Allen’s global commercial business. “When every minute counts, Vellox Reverser helps our clients reduce risk, limit disruption, and respond with confidence.”