Varonis unveils Next-Gen Database Activity Monitoring for agentless database security and compliance

Varonis released Next-Gen Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), a new approach to database security that deploys quickly and overcomes the challenges legacy vendors face in preventing data breaches and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Databases are the backbone of the global economy and serve as the central nervous system of AI, yet they’ve never been harder to protect. Lack of competition and complex barriers to entry have stifled innovation in the DAM market.

“Legacy DAM solutions use outdated, agent-based technology that takes years to deploy and require hardware and multiple FTEs to operate,” said Varonis VP of Product Strategy and former Imperva CTO Terry Ray. “Even when deployed successfully, legacy DAM rarely provides more than a compliance checkbox. Varonis offers customers a modern alternative that is fast, cloud-based, and delivers security outcomes far beyond what legacy DAM offers.”

Next-Gen DAM is part of the flagship Varonis Data Security Platform and includes:

Activity monitoring. Capture every database query, in the cloud or on-premises, with a complete audit trail of who accessed which data, when, and how.

Capture every database query, in the cloud or on-premises, with a complete audit trail of who accessed which data, when, and how. User and entity behavior analytics. Automatically detect and block suspicious activity and sensitive data exfiltration attempts in real-time.

Automatically detect and block suspicious activity and sensitive data exfiltration attempts in real-time. Data discovery and classification. Understand which databases contain your most sensitive data and determine what’s exposed, at risk, or inactive.

Understand which databases contain your most sensitive data and determine what’s exposed, at risk, or inactive. Database access control. Connect database permissions to corporate identities for a complete picture of which users, apps, and agents can read, modify, or delete critical data.

Connect database permissions to corporate identities for a complete picture of which users, apps, and agents can read, modify, or delete critical data. Automated remediation. Revoke excessive permissions, mask sensitive data, and enforce other security policies automatically.

A unified data security platform

The AI era demands a new and novel approach to data security. The days of fragmented data security products are ending. Varonis protects data wherever it lives, at rest or in motion, from a single unified platform, enabling organizations to continuously reduce their sensitive data exposure and respond to threats automatically.

Varonis’ Next-Gen DAM capabilities are now available natively in the Varonis Data Security Platform, with support for major databases such as Databricks, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon RDS, Postgres, Oracle, Snowflake, and countless others.