Intel 471 unveils Verity471, a unified platform for next-gen cyber threat intelligence

Intel 471 has launched Verity471, a next-generation cyber threat intelligence (CTI) platform. It brings together all of Intel 471’s solutions into one place, making it easier for security teams to work together, improve workflows, and get more from their threat intelligence.

The platform extends beyond the provisioning of CTI by furnishing actionable insights that can be operationalized CTI out of the box. With Verity471, security teams are not only informed of potential threats but are also prepared to address and neutralize them effectively, ultimately strengthening their overall security posture.

Verity471 is a unified and intuitive platform designed to action the company’s CTI across a broad range of security and risk use cases with seamless access to Intel 471’s solution suite, comprised of three extensive intelligence portfolios.

Cyber Threat Intelligence: This core portfolio delivers high-fidelity intelligence on active threats across the external landscape, malware campaigns, emerging vulnerabilities, adversaries and their tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs), enabling informed decision-making and strategic defense.

Threat Hunting: This portfolio equips security professionals with the tools and data necessary to actively search for and neutralize hidden threats within their networks, even those that have evaded traditional security controls.

“Verity471 represents our dedication to advancing cybersecurity,” stated Jason Passwaters, CEO of Intel 471. “As a seasoned cybersecurity practitioner, I understand what analysts expect from a cyber intelligence platform. We built Verity471 with these requirements in mind, using our extensive threat-informed expertise to close the enduring industry gap between analysts and corporate imperatives. It is an intelligence-driven platform, conceptualized and developed by intelligence analysts to help the stakeholders who operationalize intelligence to reduce risk.”

With the announcement of Verity471 comes two new modules within the Cyber Threat Exposure portfolio that enable CTI and security teams to discover and protect their external attack surface and identify exposures from interconnected third parties. Both modules map Intel 471’s unparalleled CTI to asset exposures, enabling prioritized remediation of vulnerable assets and proactive third-party risk mitigation.

The two Exposure modules are:

Attack Surface Exposure: An intelligence-driven external attack surface management (EASM) module designed to help security teams identify critical asset exposures and prioritize patching based on active and emerging threats. Its transparent risk-scoring dashboard surfaces actionable threat insights and relevant CTI reports from our experts, which provide vital context to help teams anticipate threats and make informed decisions that enhance security posture and digital resilience.

Third-Party Exposure: This CTI-powered module helps teams identify critical exposures and threats to important third parties, such as vendors and suppliers. The module provides transparent risk scores of third parties based on their importance and exposure findings, which are enriched with Intel 471’s real-time data on breaches impacting monitored third parties and other threat insights to proactively adapt security controls and policies.

“Organizations are compelled to leverage global supply chains, integrated vendors and outsourced technology providers to achieve business success and enhance productivity. Nevertheless, third parties introduce substantial risks to their partner organizations, which struggle to stay ahead of their ever-expanding attack surface to detect or proactively mitigate these threats,” stated Michael DeBolt, Chief Intelligence Officer at Intel 471. “With the introduction of Verity471, security teams are now equipped to operationalize critical intelligence with the speed and context they need to precisely defend their external attack surface and preempt third-party risks.”

This new platform follows the launch of Intel 471’s Guided Threat Hunts solution, which enables security teams to hunt for threat actor techniques and behaviors with greater ease and accuracy.