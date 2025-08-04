CyberSaint’s new AI tool tells you which threats matter

CyberSaint launched AI-Powered Findings Management within the CyberStrong platform. This new feature, powered by the company’s proprietary CyberSaint AI engine, transforms how CISOs and team prioritize threats by dynamically ingesting security telemetry, emerging threats, cyber loss data and a customer’s current cyber risk posture to surface the most critical findings.

Traditionally, aligning cyber posture with evolving threats has been a reactive and manual process, leading to inefficiencies, wasted resources, and executive concern over emerging attack vectors.

CyberSaint’s new AI-powered findings management capability automates this process, providing CISOs and risk teams with quantified, prioritized insights that link cyber risk to business impact. By continuously analyzing security data and correlating findings with control and risk posture paired with potential financial exposure, CyberStrong enables enterprises to take action where it matters most.

“Organizations are drowning in security data but lack the context to drive meaningful action,” said Jerry Layden, CEO of CyberSaint. “With CyberSaint AI powering the CyberStrong platform, we’re delivering an intelligent solution that allows teams to proactively address risk with confidence, ensuring their cybersecurity investments yield measurable impact.”

CyberStrong evaluates an organization’s cyber risk posture both internally via continuous control monitoring and a dynamic risk register, and then compares the customer’s strengths and weaknesses against the latest threat and vulnerability data for an always-on risk view. CyberStrong dynamically processes new assessments through its CyberSaint AI engine, which prioritizes findings based on their industry’s emerging ransomware activity, zero-day vulnerabilities, industry-specific risk trends, and financial impacts. This ensures that risk and security leaders start each day with an actionable, real-time understanding of where to focus their efforts.

Risk-Based Prioritization:

CyberSaint AI bridges the gap between SOC and GRC teams by dynamically ingesting control posture data, live threat intelligence, vulnerability feeds, and financial risk metrics, delivering a unified, ranked view of the most critical findings in real time. Remediation Guidance:

Continuously aligns internal security gaps with live ransomware activity, threat feeds, industry benchmarks, and compliance frameworks, enabling teams to remediate faster and focus resources where they’ll have the greatest impact. Context-Informed Action:

Findings are scored not just by technical severity, but also by financial exposure, focusing remediation efforts based on business impact and ensuring security investments drive measurable returns. Executive-Ready Insights:

Translates raw cyber data into quantified insights for CISOs, CIOs, and boards, linking control score gaps to active threats and empowering stronger regulatory reporting, budget justification, and strategic alignment. Continuous Threat Correlation:

CyberStrong operates in real time, constantly evaluating your cyber risk landscape with fresh telemetry, threat intelligence, and risk metrics to proactively surface the most relevant findings before they escalate.

“The ability to quantify findings based on live security data, control posture, and financial risk is a game-changer,” said Padraic O’Reilly, Founder & Chief Innovation Officer at CyberSaint. “The CyberStrong platform is helping organizations bridge the gap between cybersecurity and business strategy by linking risk insights directly to financial exposure and operational impact at the intersection of Cyber GRC and the SOC.”