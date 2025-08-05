Back to basics webinar: The ecosystem of CIS Security best practices

Generative AI models, multi-cloud strategies, Internet of Things devices, third-party suppliers, and a growing list of regulatory compliance obligations all require the same security response: come together as a community to prioritize the basics. Watch this on-demand webinar to understand how you can use an ecosystem of security best practices built by the Center for Internet Security (CIS) to support this mission.

By the end of the webinar, you’ll learn:

How CIS security best practices fulfill different dimensions of your cybersecurity and compliance programs

Where these security best practices complement one another, thus augmenting the impact of your implementation efforts

How CIS SecureSuite Membership reinforces the intersection of CIS security best practices while saving you time and money

Attend webinar: The ecosystem of CIS Security best practices