Concentric AI enhances data security with new platform integrations

Concentric AI announced new integrations that enhance the AI-driven capabilities of its Semantic Intelligence data security governance platform, expanding data governance functionality for organizations.

Concentric AI’s new integration with Wiz, gives Wiz customers unique contextual insights into their cloud data and allows them to identify precisely which data is sensitive. In addition, the company’s new integration with GitHub enables the Concentric AI platform to preemptively watermark source code, helping prevent unauthorized access. Finally, the company has expanded its existing integration with Salesforce to include discovering location information, which is important for GDPR compliance.

While other companies may claim similar functionality, Concentric AI’s unique approach to AI-based data discovery allows it to scan structured and unstructured data across cloud and on-premises environments in an unmatched fashion. Some competitors have also announced support for these data repositories, but Concentric AI’s advanced AI technology delivers the unique capability to discover and categorize data without agents, complex rules, or regex, and to incomparably provide contextual insights into customers’ categories and subcategories of data.

“We’re pleased to welcome Concentric AI to the Wiz Integration Network as we work together to help customers protect sensitive data in the cloud,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. “By combining Wiz Configuration Findings with Concentric AI’s advanced data classification, our joint customers can uncover and respond to risks that involve both misconfigurations and sensitive data. This gives them the context needed to protect everything they build and run in the cloud.”

Wiz empowers organizations to secure their cloud infrastructure, applications, and data by identifying critical risks across misconfigurations, vulnerabilities, and overly permissive access—such as a publicly exposed Amazon EC2 instance with administrator privileges and access to sensitive data. With the new Concentric AI integration, organizations can take data security even further. Concentric AI adds deep semantic context within cloud storage, enabling Wiz users to pinpoint and protect only the truly at-risk data. This precision helps avoid blunt-force remediations—like removing access for all users or deleting entire buckets—while ensuring sensitive data remains secure without compromising productivity.

“Concentric AI continues to set the bar with innovative integrations that give organizations better visibility into the type of data they have, what is at risk, and how to remediate it,” said Karthik Krishnan, Concentric AI Founder and CEO.

“Our expanded and enhanced support of data sources enables organizations to leverage this intelligence to operationalize their data security, reduce the risk of sensitive data leakage, and comply with industry regulations. These integrations also provide a path to a more continuous revenue stream for our partners who now have an offering that scans, monitors, and protects sensitive data across even more repositories,” Krishnan added.

Semantic Intelligence’s enhanced integration with Salesforce allows it to detect where contacts in Salesforce are geographically located so they can be mapped to the appropriate regulatory frameworks for their region. For example, it can use a U.S.-based company’s customer bank account information in Salesforce to determine that their customer is located in Germany. This enables the company to relocate or redact the data because it violates GDPR, which specifies that the PII of European nationals should not be stored outside Europe.

In addition, the new GitHub integration allows organizations to watermark their intellectual property so their DLP tools can prevent it from being downloaded. This GitHub integration is particularly relevant for technology organizations seeking to protect their intellectual property from being downloaded. Once a watermark has been applied, the organization’s DLP tool can read it and block downloads by unauthorized users.

Concentric AI Semantic Intelligence redefines what’s possible for data security governance, as a single end-to-end platform to protect enterprise data wherever it’s located and however it travels. This includes data at rest across cloud and on-premises environments; data in motion being emailed, uploaded to file sharing applications, and posted to social media; and across all the GenAI applications users interact with today.

Instead of relying on rigid rules, keywords, or data samples, it uses its patented AI to understand the context behind structured and unstructured data, which means it can find not only PII, PCI, and PHI with exceptional accuracy, but also things like intellectual property and critical business documents that others miss. This result is stronger, more accurate classifications and access policies within the platform itself and across a customer’s entire security stack. And with continuous monitoring and remediation, risks like overpermissioning and misclassified data are handled automatically.