Forter launches Identity Monitoring to secure agentic commerce

Forter has launched Identity Monitoring for agentic commerce, the first in a series of new capabilities that enable ecommerce enterprises to recognize both bot and human behavior and confidently trust AI agents from discovery through payment.

Gartner and other research organizations are projecting that AI agents will be responsible for 20% of commerce digital traffic in the next five years, making it critical that merchants evolve now to embrace the opportunity the booming agentic race presents. Forter’s first release provides merchants with actionable visibility into AI-driven activity on their sites giving them the confidence to navigate the rapidly changing ecommerce landscape securely.

These new features arrive at a critical moment in ecommerce. Immediately after the debut of ChatGPT Agent, Forter recorded an 18,510% day-over-day increase in agentic traffic across its network, signaling a dramatic shift in how bots, assistants, and autonomous agents interact with merchants. This new era of AI, with product research, discovery, and transaction both assisted by and delegated to AI agents, poses new complexity for merchants that legacy approaches to digital engagement, identity management, and fraud prevention will fail to solve and potentially create significant friction for consumers and risks for the brands themselves.

As agentic AI becomes a core component of daily consumer interactions with brands, similar to the adoption of ecommerce and mcommerce, there is a growing need for merchants to transform both the customer experience and tech ecosystem to meet the needs of both consumers and AI agents while also being prepared for the evolution of fraud.

Across a network of hundreds of enterprise retail and commerce brands, Forter has observed a 50% increase in fraud using scripted and automated attack modes to rapidly change identities and manipulate images. Additional emerging threats include the use of synthetic identity, where multiple data points are easily brought together using AI to mimic a true consumer or agent identity. Forter’s newest and forthcoming capabilities are designed to make it easy for both merchants and consumers to continue to adopt the newest in technology.

“Agentic AI presents an enormous growth opportunity for merchants,” said Cyndy Lobb, Chief Product Officer of Forter. “What we hear from our customers and the market-at-large is control against fraud and risk in this AI-era is critical to unlocking this opportunity. Our commitment is to give merchants and commerce organizations of all types the confidence to experiment and scale with agents and agent developers.”

Forter’s new capabilities include:

Enhanced AI Agent Detection: Advanced models distinguish between different types of AI agents.

Advanced models distinguish between different types of AI agents. AI-Driven Browsing Identification: Strengthened detection of AI-assisted shopping – including browsing activity that is referred from AI agents, chatbots, and other tools.

Strengthened detection of AI-assisted shopping – including browsing activity that is referred from AI agents, chatbots, and other tools. Agentic Dashboard: A new dashboard in the Forter Portal visualizes all agentic activity detected on a merchant’s site.

A new dashboard in the Forter Portal visualizes all agentic activity detected on a merchant’s site. Public Network Insights: Forter now publishes anonymized insights on agentic behavior across its global network, offering industry-wide intelligence on emerging trends.

Future releases are set to include multiple agents for automating policies and building insight to identify trends across a consumer base, agentic tokenization to make it easy for agent developers to build commerce-focused agent workflows, integrations with agentic commerce and payments infrastructure providers, and more. These investments further Forter’s decade-long AI leadership solving compelling fraud and payments problems.

“Since our founding more than a decade ago, Forter has been at the forefront of AI, building to unlock opportunities for merchants,” said Michael Reitblat, CEO of Forter. “We were the first to apply neural networks to make real-time identity and fraud decisions possible, co-developed bot identification technology being used by the world’s largest brands, the first to recognize the threat and opportunity for enterprise to manage bot access rather than just block it, and now we are at the forefront of agentic commerce while continuing to invest in fraud prevention, payments optimization, and several new areas.”

“As a former retail executive, longtime Forter client and now advisor to the business, I’ve watched Forter consistently stay ahead of the curve,” said Jenna Flateman Posner, CEO of Chief Digital Agency. “With AI agents so quickly saturating traffic, getting ahead of determining bad actors vs qualified bot transactions is going to be essential. Retailers need tools that can distinguish between human and agentic behavior without sacrificing customer trust. Forter’s agentic AI strategy is exactly what the industry needs to embrace the future of AI-powered commerce confidently and securely.”