TP-Link TL-WR3602BE secures travel Wi-Fi with built-in VPNs and Wi-Fi 7 speed

TP-Link has released the TL-WR3602BE, a high-performance Wi-Fi 7 travel router delivering speeds up to 3.6 Gbps. It features built-in VPN apps and multiple operating modes, making it a versatile choice for travel connectivity.

Designed for digital nomads, business travelers, and remote workers, the TL-WR3602BE makes it easy to stay connected securely, even on public Wi-Fi. With dual-band speeds up to 2882 Mbps on 5 GHz and 688 Mbps on 2.4 GHz, it enables seamless streaming, rapid file transfers, and smooth video calls from airports, hotels, cruises, Airbnbs, cafés, or mobile workspaces.

The introduction of the TL-WR3602BE further builds upon TP-Link’s ‘Wi-Fi 7 for Everyone’ mission, expanding next-gen connectivity to a wider array of users and environments. By bringing Wi-Fi 7 to a compact and portable travel router, TP-Link makes it easier for users to enjoy faster, more reliable Wi-Fi 7 benefits on-the-go. This ensures they can fully leverage their latest Wi-Fi 7 client devices, no matter where their travels take them.

Engineered with the latest Wi-Fi 7 advancements, including Multi-Link Operation (MLO), 4K-QAM and OFDMA, this router delivers faster, more stable connections even in congested environments. A pair of adjustable external antennas extend signal strength and range, while a programmable hardware switch allows users to toggle key features like VPN or guest mode with a single click.

Built-in support for OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols allows users to connect with over 35 VPN providers. For added convenience, NordVPN and Surfshark are integrated directly into the interface, making it easy to log in and establish secure, encrypted connections with minimal setup, whether working remotely or on public networks abroad.

With seven versatile operating modes, including router, hotspot, and phone tethering, the TL-WR3602BE adapts effortlessly to any on-the-go use case. Users can use their phone as an internet source with phone tethering, or securely connect all your devices to public Wi-Fi through hotspot mode with easy, one-time captive portal authentication. Setup is quick and intuitive through the TP-Link Tether app or web UI, giving users full control of their portable network from the palm of their hand.