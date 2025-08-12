Trend Micro improves SIEM performance with agentic AI

Trend Micro announced new agentic AI technology designed to solve the traditional pain points associated with Security Information and Event Management (SIEM). When combined with Trend’s digital twin capabilities it will help to transform security operations by proactively mitigating security risks.

“As the cybersecurity stack increasingly becomes AI driven, the security data layer must evolve to support data-hungry agentic capabilities, including infusing agentic AI into core SIEM functions. Trend Vision One Agentic SIEM enters the SIEM market at a pivotal time, leveraging Agentic AI from the ground up to drive speed, performance, and a new level of risk-driven, contextual insights to rapidly mitigate cyber threat activity,” said Dave Gruber, Principal Cybersecurity Analyst at ESG.

SIEM technology has been around for decades, but users face longstanding issues including cost, complexity, alert overload, and passive data lakes. In addition, traditional SIEMs rely on manual configuration and static parsers, which can’t keep up with the pace or variety of modern data sources. Trend’s Agentic SIEM was built from the ground up to address these challenges, leveraging the next generation of AI technology to proactively think, learn, and act.

Acting independently, it cuts through alert noise, reducing workloads for overburdened security teams. What used to take weeks of setup is now automated by Agentic AI — it learns, maps, and optimizes data as it goes.

Customers using Trend’s agentic SIEM will improve their security and efficiency with:

900+ data sources supported since launch on August 1 to improve visibility, context and threat detection

Three-day onboarding for new log types—with reduction to three hours by 2026—to reduce the risk of the unknown in enterprise environments

Trend’s proven XDR capabilities, with six native security sensors across endpoint, cloud, email, networks, servers, and identity. Agentic SIEM brings in third-party telemetry to provide a full view of the environment.

Up to seven years of archival data retention and two years of analytic retention for enhanced detection, threat hunting, and compliance support.

“Agentic SIEM is a major stepping stone to our long-term vision for full, AI-driven SecOps. It’s a future in which security teams will have more time to work on strategic tasks, safe in the knowledge that our agentic AI has their backs. With this launch, Trend is once again laying down a marker for cybersecurity innovation and global market leadership,” said Rachel Jin, Chief Enterprise Platform Officer at Trend Micro.

Agentic SIEM has the potential to supercharge SIEM across a variety of use cases:

Threat detection and response: Replaces manual log and alert monitoring with autonomous data analysis, anomaly detection and response—reducing time to detect and mitigate threats.

Compliance support: Combines extended data retention with the ability to search archival logs—meeting audit and regulatory requirements with ease.

Incident investigation: Replaces manual, time-consuming and error-prone investigations with automated data correlation from multiple sources, to accelerate the process and enhance accuracy.

The potential to combine Agentic SIEM with Trend’s latest digital twin technology is a revolutionary opportunity for customers. Doing so enables proactive mitigation of security risks impacting these virtual models—surfacing intelligence to enhance resilience, compliance, and competitive advantages. This presents major opportunities in highly sensitive use cases including healthcare, supply chain security, predictive maintenance, and smart building management.