Palo Alto Networks helps organizations accelerate their quantum readiness

Palo Alto Networks announced two new security solutions to help organizations confidently navigate the quantum landscape, and to keep pace with highly dynamic cloud and AI environments.

These innovations provide enterprises with the visibility, agility and defenses needed to accelerate their quantum readiness and secure their workloads in a multicloud world.

“The quantum threat to encryption is no longer theoretical; it’s an inevitability that demands action now. With these latest innovations that cover the entire quantum readiness lifecycle, we are pioneering the defense for this new era. Every Palo Alto Networks customer that uses our latest software will be able to accelerate their journey to becoming quantum safe, with the intelligence and infrastructure needed to proactively secure their most critical assets from tomorrow’s threats, today,” said Anand Oswal, SVP and GM of Network Security, Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks delivers a comprehensive approach to quantum readiness across the enterprise. As the first step, Next-Generation Firewall and Secure Access Service Edge customers gain complete visibility and control over their cryptographic risk posture through the company’s Quantum Readiness Dashboard. Next, for applications that don’t natively support quantum safe encryption, this release introduces the industry’s first cipher translation, which instantly upgrades any application to be quantum safe.

Palo Alto Networks is also introducing Quantum-Optimized Hardware — 14 new 5th-generation Next-Generation Firewall models — that future-proof security investments with high-performance processing of post-quantum cryptography (PQC).

“The increased urgency to achieve quantum readiness, coupled with the proliferation of multicloud environments and rapid advancements in AI, has created a complex and fragmented security landscape for the modern enterprise. This has created blind spots and inconsistent policies for businesses striving to establish a resilient zero trust architecture. Palo Alto Networks proactively addressing quantum computing threats with ‘crypto agility’ is a key differentiator. Additionally, highly scalable software firewalls with complete deployment automation and native microsegmentation address critical visibility and operational challenges in network security,” said Pete Finalle, Research Manager, Security and Trust Team, IDC.

Today, organizations need intelligent and agile security more than ever, and the latest innovations address this need by delivering on a bold new vision for cloud network security. Palo Alto Networks Cloud Network and AI Risk Assessment continuously assesses every cloud and AI asset for risks from weak or missing protection, highlighting where security controls are needed for optimal security.

Software firewall, cloud firewall and Prisma AIRS instances are automatically deployed, and all cloud infrastructure is configured to steer traffic, including a secure multicloud networking mesh. The platform automatically scales as needed, and load balancing is integrated natively, eliminating the need for additional point products and streamlining operations. This is a network security platform that automatically discovers, deploys and scales security for today’s dynamic multi-cloud and AI environments.

“We aim to deliver secure, high-performance digital experiences — from real-time game analytics to fan engagement — that build trust with our community. As we expand our multicloud infrastructure, we rely on Palo Alto Networks innovative platform to support this vision. With this latest update, we gain a unified platform that empowers us to rapidly scale services, protect critical digital assets and stay ahead of evolving threats, making Palo Alto Networks our trusted partner for securing the future of the game,” said Mehdi Lahrech, Senior Manager, Hybrid Cloud Networking, NBA.

“Our vision at Sabre is to power the global travel industry by providing innovative software and technology solutions, and we can’t be distracted or slowed down by cyberthreats. With the threat landscape being radically changed by AI-powered attackers, complex global architectures and the huge shifts coming with quantum computing, we need a cybersecurity partner with a powerful vision and a proven ability to execute. This announcement is just another milestone that proves why Palo Alto Networks is our partner of choice for cybersecurity,” noted Scott Moser, SVP, CISO, Sabre.

These innovations and other key features will be available through a software upgrade to PAN-OS 12.1 Orion.