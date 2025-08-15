Obot MCP Gateway: Open-source platform to securely manage the adoption of MCP servers

Obot MCP Gateway is a free, open-source gateway that enables IT organizations to securely manage and scale adoption of Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

MCPs are becoming the standard for how AI agents interface with real-world systems. Without a control layer, organizations risk shadow infrastructure, data exposure, and fragmented adoption.

“MCP servers are the connective tissue between AI and the enterprise,” said Sheng Liang, CEO of Acorn Labs. “But without proper controls, they create more chaos than value. Obot gives IT the governance they need, and users the access they want, so AI can actually start driving business impact at scale.”

The Obot MCP Gateway includes:

IT can onboard, manage, and update MCP servers, define access policies, and monitor usage through a modern UI or GitOps. MCP hosting and proxying: Host your own MCP servers or proxy secure access to third-party ones, with full audit and routing control.

Host your own MCP servers or proxy secure access to third-party ones, with full audit and routing control. User catalog and discovery: Employees get a self-service catalog of approved MCP servers, complete with documentation, capabilities, and support.

Employees get a self-service catalog of approved MCP servers, complete with documentation, capabilities, and support. Instant connection URLs: Users and Developers can connect MCP servers directly to tools like Claude Desktop, Cursor, VSCode, enterprise chat clients, or custom agents.

Obot MCP Gateway is available for free on GitHub.

