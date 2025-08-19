Webinar: Why AI and SaaS are now the same attack surface

Vorlon
The lines between SaaS and AI are vanishing. AI agents are now first-class citizens in your SaaS universe: accessing sensitive data, triggering workflows, and introducing new risks that legacy SaaS security posture management tools (SSPM) miss. Security teams are discovering that managing SaaS in isolation from AI is a recipe for dangerous blind spots.

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

  • How SaaS and AI have converged into a single, dynamic attack surface
  • Key findings from 451 Research’s latest SaaS security research
  • The ShinyHunters Salesforce attack and the new reality of “shared fate” in SaaS and AI security
  • The gap between perception and reality in SaaS risk
  • What unified SaaS + AI security actually looks like in practice
