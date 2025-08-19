Webinar: Why AI and SaaS are now the same attack surface

The lines between SaaS and AI are vanishing. AI agents are now first-class citizens in your SaaS universe: accessing sensitive data, triggering workflows, and introducing new risks that legacy SaaS security posture management tools (SSPM) miss. Security teams are discovering that managing SaaS in isolation from AI is a recipe for dangerous blind spots.

What you’ll learn in this webinar:

How SaaS and AI have converged into a single, dynamic attack surface

Key findings from 451 Research’s latest SaaS security research

The ShinyHunters Salesforce attack and the new reality of “shared fate” in SaaS and AI security

The gap between perception and reality in SaaS risk

What unified SaaS + AI security actually looks like in practice

