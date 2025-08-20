Apple fixes zero-day vulnerability exploited in “extremely sophisticated attack” (CVE-2025-43300)
Apple has fixed yet another vulnerability (CVE-2025-43300) that has apparently been exploited as a zero-day “in an extremely sophisticated attack against specific targeted individuals.”
About CVE-2025-43300
CVE-2025-43300 is an out-of-bounds write issue that could be triggered by a vulnerable device processing a malicious image file, leading to exploitable memory corruption.
The vulnerability affects the Image I/O framework used by Apple’s iOS and macOS operating systems.
Apple has fixed this flaw with improved bounds checking in:
- iOS 18.6.2 and iPadOS 18.6.2
- iPadOS 17.7.10
- macOS Sequoia 15.6.1
- macOS Sonoma 14.7.8
- macOS Ventura 13.7.8
With Apple claiming the discovery of the vulnerability, it’s unlikely that we will soon find out who is/was leveraging it and for what.
But even though these attacks were apparently limited to targeting specific individuals – which likely means that the goal was to delivery spyware – all users would do well to upgrade their iDevices as soon as possible.
