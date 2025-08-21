Doppel Simulation combats social engineering attacks

Doppel announced Doppel Simulation, a new product and expansion to the Doppel Vision Platform that enables organizations to redefine security awareness training and social engineering penetration testing by mirroring today’s multi-channel and dynamic attacker behaviors.

Informed by real-world threats and built with autonomous AI phishing agents, Simulation generates customized, hyper-realistic scenarios tailored to each organization and employee role and behavior, making it possible for businesses to strengthen defenses against modern social engineering attacks.

Simulation enables security teams to test human, process and technical controls, and detection & response capabilities across email, SMS, WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram – with more channels including voice coming soon. Multi-channel defense is becoming crucial, as threat actors like Scattered Spider go beyond just email, and leverage telephone lines, social platforms, messaging apps, and more.

“Traditional phishing simulations focus only on email and use static templates that don’t reflect modern attack behavior,” said Doppel CEO, Kevin Tian. “Legacy tools are outdated, and tracking click rates is no longer sufficient. Today’s attack surface demands preventative technology that provides the most realistic attack scenarios possible. Doppel Simulation empowers organizations to emulate threats across multiple highly targeted platforms. Our goal is to reduce human targeted-risk while protecting organizations from damaging social engineering-driven breaches.”

Doppel provides agentic AI simulations with multi-step attack flows, allowing security teams to rapidly iterate on complex campaigns. The result is a clear picture of defensive gaps and validation of processes and defenses across the organization to strengthen against modern multi-channel AI-generated social engineering attacks.

Additional key benefits of Simulation include:

Prove compliance and risk reduction: Clear alignment with training and security policies while taking provable steps to lower organizations’ exposure to social engineering. Customers can satisfy audit requirements (SOC 2, ISO 27001, PCI) while reducing the likelihood of costly breaches and operational downtime.

Targeted risk assessment by role and function: Identification of which teams or individuals fail under realistic, AI-driven lures. Customers can prioritize remediation where it will have the biggest business impact and allocate security resources based on real performance data, not guesswork.

Validate real-world response across channels: With multi-channel social engineering simulation (email, SMS, Telegram, Signal and beyond) that measures how employees actually detect, report, and respond, customers can reveal weak points that could lead to revenue loss, brand damage, or regulatory penalties.

Train against active threat tactics: The use of lures modeled on current attacker techniques keeps simulation content aligned with the latest TTPs. Customers will strengthen resilience against high-impact, AI-enabled campaigns that can bypass legacy controls.

Personalized AI-driven coaching: Targeted feedback and training based on actual user behavior in simulation engagements allows customers to increase retention and reduce repeat mistakes. A proven upgrade over static, one-size-fits-all training models.

Integrated with Doppel Vision: With Simulation, Doppel customers can take a real customer threat detected via Doppel’s Brand and Executive Protection products, and with a click of a button, immediately turn it into a simulation. The ability to create simulation campaigns based on active threats is a first of its kind feature, enabling Doppel customers to stay ahead of the most advanced social engineering attacks.

Simulation goes beyond security awareness, and strengthens any organization’s social engineering defense program to combat today’s AI-powered attacks. Organizations can take away actionable priorities to ensure simulated weak points trigger real remediation and reduce risk.