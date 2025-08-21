SailPoint Accelerated Application Management simplifies app governance

SailPoint unveiled SailPoint Accelerated Application Management, a solution that redefines how enterprises discover, govern, and secure applications at scale.

While most organizations govern fewer than 50 applications, thousands more remain outside governance, creating serious risk. SailPoint’s new approach represents a strategic shift: combining intelligence with expert-led deployment to deliver coverage and compliance at a fraction of the cost and complexity of competing solutions, delivering value while setting a new market standard.

Today, many organizations connect only a subset of their applications to identity security tools. Traditional connectors, while comprehensive, are complex – often requiring deep application knowledge, lengthy manual processes and outside consultants. This leaves critical applications unmanaged, risks unidentified, and threats unaddressed.

Visibility alone is not enough; without the intelligence to pinpoint the highest-risk applications and the governance automation to remediate them, organizations remain exposed.

SailPoint Accelerated Application Management delivers a solution that combines application intelligence with systematic governance. Built on top of SailPoint’s Atlas platform, it unites continuous application discovery, zero-touch onboarding, risk-based prioritization, and automated governance workflows to reduce risk and scale coverage.

With AI-driven insights and automation, organizations can go further—enforcing policies, streamlining remediation, automating privileged tasks, and even leveraging intelligent recommendations for faster decision-making. The result: immediate compliance wins for high-impact applications and the ability to bring hundreds of apps under governance in days, not months—dramatically reducing cost, time, and effort.

In connection with announcing this new offering, SailPoint has entered into an agreement to acquire key assets from Savvy. Savvy provides best-in-class SaaS application visibility and monitoring, while guiding users in real-time with a focus on identity risks and insider threats.

Following a successful completion of the contemplated acquisition, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, SailPoint intends to integrate the acquired Savvy technology with SailPoint’s offerings to deliver unparalleled application visibility and intelligence to customers.

“If you can’t see every application, you can’t protect it—but visibility alone is not enough,” said Chandra Gnanasambandam, CTO and EVP of Product, SailPoint. “Our customers need the intelligence to understand where their greatest risks lie, paired with automation that systematically closes those gaps. With SailPoint Accelerated Application Management, they get both—accelerating time-to-value while strengthening their security posture.”

Introducing SailPoint Accelerated Application Management

SailPoint Accelerated Application Management delivers three progressive capabilities designed to scale with organizational maturity to:

Enable application visibility and intelligence: provides continuous application discovery, revealing inventory, ownership, user activities, and risky access patterns across the enterprise. The platform automatically identifies compromised passwords and delivers risk-based prioritization to focus governance efforts on highest-impact applications.

Facilitate quicker compliance: enables zero-touch application onboarding via Express Setup, rapidly deploying access reviews, least privilege enforcement, automated leaver workflows, and audit-ready reporting without traditional implementation delays.

Deepen governance: supports advanced automation including automated provisioning and deprovisioning, full identity lifecycle management, self-service capabilities, and AI-driven policy enforcement with Separation of Duties controls.

Expert-led service offerings that eliminate implementation barriers

SailPoint’s robust service offerings include expert-led deployment with dedicated service delivery teams, reducing the need for specialized internal resources or data engineering expertise.

To meet organizations where they are, the service is offered in two packages—providing fast visibility for immediate needs, with a path to deeper governance as programs mature. Ongoing expert support facilitates successful implementation and long-term optimization.

“Enterprises don’t just need faster onboarding—they need a smarter foundation for long-term resilience and growth,” continued Gnanasambandam. “By embedding intelligence into application management, we’re enabling organizations to secure more, scale faster, and turn identity into a true driver of business agility.”

Availability

SailPoint Accelerated Application Management is available immediately.