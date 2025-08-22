DevOps in the cloud and what is putting your data at risk

In this Help Net Security video, Greg Bak, Head of Product Enablement at GitProtect, walks through some of the biggest security risks DevOps teams are dealing with. He covers how AI tools can introduce vulnerabilities, including cases where they ignore safeguards and cause data loss, and explains how ransomware is now targeting Git repositories through exposed credentials.

Greg also talks about major outages and vulnerabilities in popular SaaS platforms like Jira, GitHub, GitLab, and Bitbucket, and what these incidents mean for teams that depend on them every day.

Throughout the video, he emphasizes the importance of understanding the shared responsibility model and making sure you have reliable backups, even when your data lives in the cloud.