Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 26, 2025

Sr. Cybersecurity Analyst

Aecon Group Inc. | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Sr. Cybersecurity Analyst, you will lead cybersecurity and compliance efforts within construction operations, particularly those involving federal contracts and infrastructure projects.

Senior Manager, Technology Operations – Cybersecurity

lululemon | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Manager, Technology Operations – Cybersecurity, you will lead SVP and cybersecurity engagement strategy in partnership with the central Tech Comms & Engagement, supporting executive-level presentations and driving team engagement aligned with technology and enterprise priorities.

Cyber Security Engineer

TÜV SÜD | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, stay current with the latest standards, regulations, and technical developments in the cybersecurity field. Actively contribute to the development of security programs and design detailed test methods in accordance with ITSAR requirements.

Cyber Security Director

Australian Taxation Office | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Security Director, you will lead your team’s technical capability to deliver expert, contemporary cyber security services while building a strong foundation of trust and confidence in the ATO’s digital environment. You will also lead and deliver cyber education and awareness initiatives to foster a positive security culture across the organisation and the APS.

Incident Manager

Rogers Communications | Canada | Remote – View job details

As an Incident Manager, you will drive and manage major incidents to resolution, reducing incident MTTR and improving the customer experience. The role also involves communicating with relevant stakeholders, including executives, to ensure the right level of information is shared with the right people across the organization.

Director of Security & IT

Rapyd | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Director in Security & IT, you will be responsible for managing global projects and teams in information systems, IT, and security, while overseeing incidents and IT issues from detection to resolution, including post-incident analysis and prevention measures.

IT Security Analyst

Callen-Lenz | UK | On-site – View job details

As a IT Security Analyst, you will assist in the implementation and management of cyber and information security controls. Conduct regular security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and recommend appropriate countermeasures.

Vendor Risk Advisor

SecurityScorecard | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Vendor Risk Advisor, you will provide accurate and insightful reports, both written and verbal, to customers and vendors about vendor risks. You’ll also offer guidance to vendors on how to strengthen and improve their cybersecurity posture.

Data Protection Manager

ESW | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Data Privacy Manager, you will assist in the day-to-day coordination and implementation of measures to ensure compliance with GDPR, ePrivacy, and other applicable global data privacy regulations. Support the execution of the privacy roadmap by completing assigned tasks and tracking progress.

Application Security Lead

METRO AG | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Application Security Lead, you will contribute to developing relevant guidelines and standards related to application security, cryptography management, and other areas relevant to software development.

Linux Security Engineer

Exein | Italy | Remote – View job details

As a Linux Security Engineer, you will design, develop, and optimize an advanced eBPF-based security monitoring agent. You will also analyze Linux kernel structures and system calls to detect and mitigate security threats.

IT Security Analyst

City of Hialeah Municipal Government | USA | On-site – View job details

As an IT Security Analyst, you will play a key role in shaping and strengthening the City’s security posture. You’ll contribute to the planning, design, and development of enterprise security architecture, policies, incident response plans, as well as business continuity and disaster recovery strategies.

Cybersecurity PKI Officer

Lognext | Spain | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity PKI Officer, you will be responsible for automating certificate distribution processes for user onboarding and offboarding. You will also enforce security best practices and zero trust principles for certificate usage.

Security & Vulnerability Management Expert

AXA Group Operations | France | On-site – View job details

As a Security & Vulnerability Management Expert, you will contribute to the product backlog delivery, including new features and improvements, their delivery, and quality. You will also manage and optimize the AXA global vulnerability management platform on a day-to-day basis.

Privacy & Data Protection Counsel

GT Motive Spain | Spain | Remote – View job details

As a Privacy & Data Protection Counsel, your main mission will be to support strategy and daily operations in an international environment while promoting a culture of privacy awareness through engaging training sessions.

Application Security Engineer

Sepal AI | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Application Security Engineer, you will identify real-world vulnerabilities across operating systems, web, application, and cloud environments. This includes generating simulations, exploits, and patches that demonstrate and remediate key risks.

IT Compliance Manager

Eqvilent | Italy | Remote – View job details

As an IT Compliance Manager, you will conduct thorough evaluations of technology infrastructure to ensure adherence to financial market regulations and data protection standards. The role requires a deep understanding of regulatory environments, keen attention to detail, and the ability to maintain high performance in a fast-paced quantitative trading setting.

Junior Cloud Security Consultant

NVISO Security | Germany | Remote – View job details

As a Junior Cloud Security Consultant, you will conduct in-depth security assessments and providing recommendations for configuring clients’ cloud platforms adhering to industry best practices (such as CIS Benchmarks, the Microsoft Cloud Security benchmark, and Well Architected Framework).

Information Security Analyst

Hope Network | USA | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Analyst, you will investigate IT security incidents and recommend effective solutions. Responsibilities include monitoring emerging security trends, assessing third-party application vulnerabilities, and contributing insights to strengthen the organization’s defenses. The role also involves planning and executing security projects, from risk assessments through remediation of findings.

Cybersecurity & Compliance Manager

Tosca | UK | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity & Compliance Manager, you will focus on developing security protocols, maintaining documentation, conducting risk assessments, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Responsibilities include managing security infrastructure, incident response, and promoting cybersecurity awareness.

DevOps Team Leader

Pentera | Israel | Remote – View job details

As a DevOps Team Leader, you will lead a team of DevOps engineers, shape infrastructure strategy, and manage cloud infrastructure (primarily in AWS) using infrastructure-as-code (Terraform).

Threat Researcher

TechOwl | India | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Researcher, you will research and analyze new cyber threats, malware, and attack patterns. Monitor and investigate dark web forums, marketplaces, and threat actor chatter. Develop detailed threat intelligence reports and detection rules to strengthen the organization’s security posture.

Cyber Fusion Center Lead

DeepSeas | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Cyber Fusion Center Lead, you will develop and execute an integrated cyber defense strategy that aligns detection, response, and intelligence-driven operations. Serve as the senior point of contact for clients on all cyber defense matters, providing executive-level briefings and strategic recommendations.

Cryptography Expert

IDEMIA | France | On-site – View job details

As a Cryptography Expert, you will be responsible for integrating and verifying security improvements (PKI, KECCAK, AES, TDES, attack countermeasures, etc.) while understanding and following the evolution of attacks.