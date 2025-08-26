Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 26, 2025
Sr. Cybersecurity Analyst
Aecon Group Inc. | USA | On-site – View job details
As a Sr. Cybersecurity Analyst, you will lead cybersecurity and compliance efforts within construction operations, particularly those involving federal contracts and infrastructure projects.
Senior Manager, Technology Operations – Cybersecurity
lululemon | Canada | On-site – View job details
As a Senior Manager, Technology Operations – Cybersecurity, you will lead SVP and cybersecurity engagement strategy in partnership with the central Tech Comms & Engagement, supporting executive-level presentations and driving team engagement aligned with technology and enterprise priorities.
Cyber Security Engineer
TÜV SÜD | India | On-site – View job details
As a Cyber Security Engineer, stay current with the latest standards, regulations, and technical developments in the cybersecurity field. Actively contribute to the development of security programs and design detailed test methods in accordance with ITSAR requirements.
Get weekly updates on new cybersecurity job openings. Subscribe here!
Cyber Security Director
Australian Taxation Office | Australia | Remote – View job details
As a Cyber Security Director, you will lead your team’s technical capability to deliver expert, contemporary cyber security services while building a strong foundation of trust and confidence in the ATO’s digital environment. You will also lead and deliver cyber education and awareness initiatives to foster a positive security culture across the organisation and the APS.
Incident Manager
Rogers Communications | Canada | Remote – View job details
As an Incident Manager, you will drive and manage major incidents to resolution, reducing incident MTTR and improving the customer experience. The role also involves communicating with relevant stakeholders, including executives, to ensure the right level of information is shared with the right people across the organization.
Director of Security & IT
Rapyd | Israel | On-site – View job details
As a Director in Security & IT, you will be responsible for managing global projects and teams in information systems, IT, and security, while overseeing incidents and IT issues from detection to resolution, including post-incident analysis and prevention measures.
IT Security Analyst
Callen-Lenz | UK | On-site – View job details
As a IT Security Analyst, you will assist in the implementation and management of cyber and information security controls. Conduct regular security assessments and audits to identify vulnerabilities and recommend appropriate countermeasures.
Vendor Risk Advisor
SecurityScorecard | USA | On-site – View job details
As a Vendor Risk Advisor, you will provide accurate and insightful reports, both written and verbal, to customers and vendors about vendor risks. You’ll also offer guidance to vendors on how to strengthen and improve their cybersecurity posture.
Data Protection Manager
ESW | Ireland | Remote – View job details
As a Data Privacy Manager, you will assist in the day-to-day coordination and implementation of measures to ensure compliance with GDPR, ePrivacy, and other applicable global data privacy regulations. Support the execution of the privacy roadmap by completing assigned tasks and tracking progress.
Application Security Lead
METRO AG | Germany | On-site – View job details
As an Application Security Lead, you will contribute to developing relevant guidelines and standards related to application security, cryptography management, and other areas relevant to software development.
Linux Security Engineer
Exein | Italy | Remote – View job details
As a Linux Security Engineer, you will design, develop, and optimize an advanced eBPF-based security monitoring agent. You will also analyze Linux kernel structures and system calls to detect and mitigate security threats.
IT Security Analyst
City of Hialeah Municipal Government | USA | On-site – View job details
As an IT Security Analyst, you will play a key role in shaping and strengthening the City’s security posture. You’ll contribute to the planning, design, and development of enterprise security architecture, policies, incident response plans, as well as business continuity and disaster recovery strategies.
Cybersecurity PKI Officer
Lognext | Spain | Remote – View job details
As a Cybersecurity PKI Officer, you will be responsible for automating certificate distribution processes for user onboarding and offboarding. You will also enforce security best practices and zero trust principles for certificate usage.
Security & Vulnerability Management Expert
AXA Group Operations | France | On-site – View job details
As a Security & Vulnerability Management Expert, you will contribute to the product backlog delivery, including new features and improvements, their delivery, and quality. You will also manage and optimize the AXA global vulnerability management platform on a day-to-day basis.
Privacy & Data Protection Counsel
GT Motive Spain | Spain | Remote – View job details
As a Privacy & Data Protection Counsel, your main mission will be to support strategy and daily operations in an international environment while promoting a culture of privacy awareness through engaging training sessions.
Application Security Engineer
Sepal AI | USA | Remote – View job details
As an Application Security Engineer, you will identify real-world vulnerabilities across operating systems, web, application, and cloud environments. This includes generating simulations, exploits, and patches that demonstrate and remediate key risks.
IT Compliance Manager
Eqvilent | Italy | Remote – View job details
As an IT Compliance Manager, you will conduct thorough evaluations of technology infrastructure to ensure adherence to financial market regulations and data protection standards. The role requires a deep understanding of regulatory environments, keen attention to detail, and the ability to maintain high performance in a fast-paced quantitative trading setting.
Junior Cloud Security Consultant
NVISO Security | Germany | Remote – View job details
As a Junior Cloud Security Consultant, you will conduct in-depth security assessments and providing recommendations for configuring clients’ cloud platforms adhering to industry best practices (such as CIS Benchmarks, the Microsoft Cloud Security benchmark, and Well Architected Framework).
Information Security Analyst
Hope Network | USA | On-site – View job details
As an Information Security Analyst, you will investigate IT security incidents and recommend effective solutions. Responsibilities include monitoring emerging security trends, assessing third-party application vulnerabilities, and contributing insights to strengthen the organization’s defenses. The role also involves planning and executing security projects, from risk assessments through remediation of findings.
Cybersecurity & Compliance Manager
Tosca | UK | Remote – View job details
As a Cybersecurity & Compliance Manager, you will focus on developing security protocols, maintaining documentation, conducting risk assessments, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Responsibilities include managing security infrastructure, incident response, and promoting cybersecurity awareness.
DevOps Team Leader
Pentera | Israel | Remote – View job details
As a DevOps Team Leader, you will lead a team of DevOps engineers, shape infrastructure strategy, and manage cloud infrastructure (primarily in AWS) using infrastructure-as-code (Terraform).
Threat Researcher
TechOwl | India | On-site – View job details
As a Threat Researcher, you will research and analyze new cyber threats, malware, and attack patterns. Monitor and investigate dark web forums, marketplaces, and threat actor chatter. Develop detailed threat intelligence reports and detection rules to strengthen the organization’s security posture.
Cyber Fusion Center Lead
DeepSeas | USA | Remote – View job details
As a Cyber Fusion Center Lead, you will develop and execute an integrated cyber defense strategy that aligns detection, response, and intelligence-driven operations. Serve as the senior point of contact for clients on all cyber defense matters, providing executive-level briefings and strategic recommendations.
Cryptography Expert
IDEMIA | France | On-site – View job details
As a Cryptography Expert, you will be responsible for integrating and verifying security improvements (PKI, KECCAK, AES, TDES, attack countermeasures, etc.) while understanding and following the evolution of attacks.