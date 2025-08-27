Unit21 BYOA automates fraud and AML tasks

Unit21 has launched its Build Your Own Agent (BYOA) for banks, credit unions, and fintechs. The product enables risk and compliance teams to automate fraud and AML tasks, turning hours of manual data gathering, sorting and sifting into just minutes of analysis and action.

Unit21’s no-code BYOA integrates custom AI agents into your most common fraud and AML workflows, such as sanctions, transaction monitoring, and check fraud, while delivering structured, explainable insights directly into alert views. Agents can be implemented in an easy three-step process of naming the agent, assigning tasks and instructions that match said workflow, and automatically reviewing activity once an alert is opened. With human-in-the-loop as the final step, Unit21’s BYOA has reduced average alert handle time by up to 90 percent.

“At Unit21, we believe in creating technology that fits a customer’s process and workflow, instead of expecting them to conform to ours,” said Tyler Allen, Head of AI at Unit21. “Today’s launch of Build Your Own Agent is a testament to our commitment to customization, and we’ve seen 9,000+ alerts reviewed and 100,000+ tasks automated with 99.99 percent accuracy.”

Unit21’s BYOA allows FinCrimes teams to automate countless processes that drive measurement impact. Such AI agent use cases can include:

Sanctions agent – Reduce false positives in sanctions screening by analyzing names, aliases, and identifiers to surface only real list matches.

– Reduce false positives in sanctions screening by analyzing names, aliases, and identifiers to surface only real list matches. Check fraud agent – Detect fraudulent checks by analyzing images and transaction data for altered details, duplicates, or mismatched information.

– Detect fraudulent checks by analyzing images and transaction data for altered details, duplicates, or mismatched information. Transaction monitoring agent – Automate alert reviews with rules, history, and transaction pattern analysis to deliver faster, clearer risk assessments.

– Automate alert reviews with rules, history, and transaction pattern analysis to deliver faster, clearer risk assessments. 314(a) agent – Quickly validate FinCEN 314(a) matches by comparing key identifiers so teams focus only on true hits.

– Quickly validate FinCEN 314(a) matches by comparing key identifiers so teams focus only on true hits. EDD agent – Simplify enhanced due diligence by unifying account risk checks, adverse media, and transaction behavior into one view of customer risk.

Unit21’s BYOA is available as a standalone or integrated into a company’s existing Unit21 fraud and AML workflows, both routes resulting in substantial efficiency gains.