LinkedIn expands company verification, mandates workplace checks for certain roles

LinkedIn is rolling out new verification rules to make it easier to confirm that people and companies are who they claim to be. The company will now require workplace verification when someone adds or updates a leadership or recruiter role on their profile. The goal is to cut down on fake accounts and scams while helping businesses, recruiters, and professionals build credibility.

Here is what’s changing:

1. Premium Company Page verification

Until now, only a small group of companies could request to have their LinkedIn Company Page verified. Starting today, any business with a paid Premium Company Page subscription can get verified.

LinkedIn says a verified page makes a company more trustworthy to potential buyers, job seekers, and partners.

2. Recruiter verification

If a LinkedIn member lists a title like “Recruiter” or “Talent Acquisition Specialist,” they now have to verify their workplace.

This step helps job seekers confirm they are dealing with a legitimate recruiter and not a scammer. It also helps recruiters show candidates they are genuine from the start.

This requirement is in addition to the existing “verified recruiter” labels available to those with a LinkedIn Recruiter license.

3. Executive job title verification

LinkedIn will also require verification for senior roles such as Executive Director, Managing Director, and Vice President.

This change is meant to prevent impersonation and protect the reputation of both executives and the companies they represent.

Future plans

LinkedIn says these updates are part of a broader effort to increase trust and authenticity on the platform. Over time, the company plans to expand verification so that every member, company, and job posting has supporting verification in place.

“To date, over 90 million of our members have verified information on their accounts, and these members experience tangible benefits including 60% more profile views, 30% more connection requests and 50% more engagement on posts,” Oscar Rodriguez, VP Trust Product at LinkedIn, told Help Net Security.

“Our latest enhancements to verifications will mean that workplace verification is required for recruiter roles, and executive-level roles, helping protect against impersonation. And we’re increasing access to page verifications to all companies with a paid Premium Company Page subscription, unlocking access for more businesses. These expanded verification measures mark a significant step in our journey towards our vision where every member, job, and company on LinkedIn is verified,” Rodriguez added.