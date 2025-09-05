Hirsch Velocity 3.9 turns security into business value

Hirsch released Velocity 3.9, the latest advancement in its security management platform. Purpose-built for organizations that demand trust, compliance, and operational efficiency, Velocity 3.9 helps leaders safeguard people, assets, and data while simplifying operations at scale.

Built for business impact

Executives face a dual challenge: defending against threats while reducing complexity and cost. Velocity 3.9 addresses both with innovations that make security an enabler of resilience and growth:

Holiday groups – Streamlines scheduling across multi-site operations, saving hours for global facilities and IT teams

– Streamlines scheduling across multi-site operations, saving hours for global facilities and IT teams TLS 1.3 & FIPS 140-3 compliance – Meets the encryption standards, protecting sensitive data and reducing regulatory risk

– Meets the encryption standards, protecting sensitive data and reducing regulatory risk Velocity Vision VMS integration – Unifies video and access for real-time situational awareness, accelerating decisions

– Unifies video and access for real-time situational awareness, accelerating decisions Enhanced alarm viewer – Delivers one-click resolution, cutting response times and limiting business disruption

– Delivers one-click resolution, cutting response times and limiting business disruption PIV free read-only enrollment – Simplifies credential setup, removing barriers to adoption and lowering service costs

These features give leaders clarity and control, turning security from a cost center into a measurable value driver.

Velocity protects people, data, and operations

Velocity is not just a platform, it is delivering results for C-suites worldwide:

Regulatory assurance: A U.S. federal agency adopted Velocity to meet FICAM standards, avoiding costly compliance delays.

A U.S. federal agency adopted Velocity to meet FICAM standards, avoiding costly compliance delays. Operational efficiency: A multinational enterprise cut IT overhead by 25% through centralized status viewing, freeing resources for growth initiatives.

A multinational enterprise cut IT overhead by 25% through centralized status viewing, freeing resources for growth initiatives. Business continuity: A global data center resolved incidents 30% faster, protecting uptime and revenue streams.

A global data center resolved incidents 30% faster, protecting uptime and revenue streams. Workplace resilience: A corporate campus leveraged contact tracing to maintain safe operations during a public health crisis.

These measurable outcomes reflect Hirsch’s commitment to turning complexity into simplicity, protecting reputations, sustaining operations, and enabling growth.

Scalable, compliant, and future-ready

Velocity 3.9 scales from single-site deployments to global networks. With FICAM and NIST compliance baked in, leaders can trust the platform to protect sensitive environments without trade-offs. Its open architecture ensures integration with third-party systems, future-proofing investments while avoiding vendor lock-in.

“C-suites measure success in avoided disruptions, reduced costs, and resilience in the face of change. Velocity 3.9 delivers exactly that, clarity and trust from edge to core,” said Scott Elliott, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, Hirsch. “We make high-security brilliantly simple, so leaders can focus on their mission, not their risk.”

“Today’s environments demand more than protection, they require confidence and continuity,” added Mark Allen, CEO, Hirsch. “Velocity 3.9 enables safer, smarter, more resilient organizations, aligning with our mission to protect communities and empower growth worldwide.”