SentinelOne to acquire Observo AI, enhancing SIEM and security operations

SentinelOne has announced its intent to acquire Observo AI. The deal will serve as an immediate complement and catalyst to SentinelOne’s AI SIEM and data offerings, which are already amongst the company’s fastest growing solutions, delivering a record contribution to quarterly bookings in Q2 FY26.

It will also help SentinelOne usher in a new era of open, intelligent, and autonomous security operations, reimagining how SOC teams collect, enrich, and act on data across their entire security ecosystem.

The announcement comes as security operations teams struggle with costs, complexity and delays created by ever increasing security data volumes – forcing compromises that reduce visibility, limit protection and slow response. These challenges are compounded by data platforms built before the AI-enabled SOC, modern security stack, and today’s increasingly fast and sophisticated attacks.

Observo delivers an AI-native, real-time telemetry pipeline that ingests, enriches, summarizes, and routes data across the enterprise—before it ever reaches a SIEM or data lake. This empowers customers to dramatically reduce costs, improve detection, and act faster.

“Security is, at its heart, a data problem, and legacy, rules-based data pipeline platforms simply weren’t built for today’s ever-growing attack surface and data rich security operations,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO of SentinelOne. “Observo AI is miles ahead of its rivals and will uniquely benefit customers with an AI-native data architecture — one that is open by design, intelligent by default, and built for the scale and speed needed for autonomous security operations. As a result, we can deliver significant new customer and partner value – and customer and partner choice – by allowing for fast and seamless data routing into our AI SIEM, or any other destination.”

A new chapter in security data

Enterprises are generating unprecedented volumes of security and observability data—across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity systems, GenAI applications, and beyond. But for too long, telemetry has been trapped in rigid pipelines, burdened by high storage costs, siloed by proprietary formats, and limited by legacy ingestion models built for a different age.

Legacy SIEM models were built in an era of rigid ingestion, high storage costs, and manual operations. With Observo AI, SentinelOne will give its AI SIEM, XDR and standalone data customers a modern alternative to breaking down silos and unlocking the value of all security data, redefining the pipeline as policy-driven, adaptive, and optimized for the Autonomous SOC.

For customers, that means SOC teams can resolve threats faster, cut data costs dramatically, and simplify operations across the entire environment. These capabilities will be delivered at the edge, in stream, and at hyperscale, and will include:

Freedom to integrate anything, anywhere – Observo AI supports open formats like OCSF, JSON, OTLP, and Parquet—allowing enterprises to easily ingest, route, enrich, and forward telemetry to any destination, including SIEMs, data lakes, security tools, and cloud platforms. No lock-in. No compromise. Just data where it’s needed, how it’s needed.

Observo AI supports open formats like OCSF, JSON, OTLP, and Parquet—allowing enterprises to easily ingest, route, enrich, and forward telemetry to any destination, including SIEMs, data lakes, security tools, and cloud platforms. No lock-in. No compromise. Just data where it’s needed, how it’s needed. AI-driven enrichment and filtering at the source – Before data is stored or analyzed, it’s already working for you. Observo AI performs classification, masking, correlation, and summarization in real time using AI models —ensuring that only the most relevant, enriched, and context-rich telemetry flows downstream. That means faster detection, sharper response, and dramatically lower costs.

Before data is stored or analyzed, it’s already working for you. Observo AI performs classification, masking, correlation, and summarization in real time using AI models —ensuring that only the most relevant, enriched, and context-rich telemetry flows downstream. That means faster detection, sharper response, and dramatically lower costs. Efficiency without sacrifice – With intelligent reduction of data volume by up to 80 percent, and the ability to rehydrate full-fidelity logs on demand, Observo AI redefines cost-efficiency. Enterprises gain the best of both worlds: lean, real-time operational pipelines—and deep historical context available when needed.

With intelligent reduction of data volume by up to 80 percent, and the ability to rehydrate full-fidelity logs on demand, Observo AI redefines cost-efficiency. Enterprises gain the best of both worlds: lean, real-time operational pipelines—and deep historical context available when needed. Fleet-scale security, data governance and observability – Designed for enterprises with thousands of data sources, Observo AI includes centralized fleet management, zero-touch updates, PII masking, and automated discovery of new data types—ensuring data integrity, compliance, and security posture across every corner of your environment.

Designed for enterprises with thousands of data sources, Observo AI includes centralized fleet management, zero-touch updates, PII masking, and automated discovery of new data types—ensuring data integrity, compliance, and security posture across every corner of your environment. Built for human and machine intelligence – With natural language querying, threat enrichment, and context-aware anomaly detection, Observo AI empowers both human analysts and AI agents to act faster and smarter—fueling an ecosystem where people and machines operate in concert, not conflict.

Building on SentinelOne’s AI-native and data foundation

This acquisition builds on years of investment in hyperscale data infrastructure already at the core of SentinelOne’s Singularity Platform.

Observo AI will enhance that foundation with an intelligent, policy-driven data pipeline optimized for real-time enrichment, filtering, and routing, before data ever reaches storage or analytics layers.

The result is an end-to-end architecture that ingests data from anywhere, makes it smarter in transit, and stores it with full fidelity, delivering faster insights, lower costs, and greater control across the entire security data lifecycle. This foundation also unlocks the next frontier of security: agentic AI workflows, where autonomous agents leverage enriched, real-time data to detect, decide, and respond with human-level reasoning at machine speed.

“Observo AI was born in the AI and cloud era to help security and DevOps teams tackle previously unimaginable data problems as a means of defending an ever growing attack surface,” said Gurjeet Arora, CEO of Observo AI. “Bringing together Observo’s AI-native data pipeline with the world’s best AI-native cybersecurity platform is a huge win for customers and an opportunity for our team to work with an unprecedented network of partners, sellers and fellow innovators. As part of SentinelOne, we have a rare opportunity to define the future of autonomous security and solve the data problems that make that possible.”