Gigamon Insights delivers agentic AI for threat detection, compliance, and root-cause analysis

Gigamon has released Gigamon Insights, an agentic AI application purpose-built for network-derived telemetry that will deliver instant guidance for security and IT operations teams.

Launching with integrations into SIEM and observability platforms from Elastic and Splunk and cloud services from AWS, Gigamon Insights boosts IT productivity by accelerating investigations without manually combing through dashboard data.

Analysts can ask questions, query trusted metadata, and receive context-rich insights and recommended actions within the platforms they already use. By reducing mean time to resolution and freeing analysts for higher-value work, Gigamon Insights advances the company’s AI vision to help organizations detect previously unseen threats, resolve performance issues faster, and close compliance gaps across hybrid cloud environments.

Integrated into the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, Gigamon Insights helps deliver faster investigations and root-cause analysis while maintaining data privacy through a flexible AI architecture that supports private or “bring-your-own” LLMs. Its agentic interface enables security and IT teams to use pre-defined prompts or craft free-form queries to run analyses, generate insights, and take action. At the core of these capabilities is Gigamon Application Metadata Intelligence (AMI), which enriches network-derived telemetry with application-level context, helping to ensure that the insights generated are both trusted and actionable.

Accelerating AI threats demand a new approach

As cyber adversaries use AI to move faster and exploit blind spots, security, network, and application teams face mounting challenges, compounded by a global shortage of skilled professionals. Traditional log-based tools were not designed to defend against this new wave of AI-powered attacks. According to the 2025 Hybrid Cloud Security Survey of more than 1,000 security and IT leaders, 53% report increased attacks targeting their organization’s LLM deployments, along with a rise in AI-driven ransomware campaigns.

“AI continues to raise the stakes for Security and IT teams, requiring new approaches to secure, optimize, and manage networks and applications,” said Sarah Banks, VP, product management at Gigamon. “Network-derived telemetry is the best way to truly know what is happening across hybrid cloud infrastructure. Gigamon Insights uses agentic AI to fuse this source of truth with AI at scale, delivering comprehensive business and technical answers directly into the security, observability and cloud tools our customers already trust.”

Advancing the deep observability pipeline, empowering the ecosystem

Gigamon Insights builds on the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, which delivers network telemetry, including packets, flows, and application-aware metadata, directly to cloud, security, and observability platforms. This solution helps close visibility gaps in SIEM and cloud tools by combining AI with trusted network data, providing immediate context-rich intelligence to help analysts respond faster and with greater precision.

Through the Gigamon agentic interface, analysts can run prompts or craft free-form queries to perform deep investigations, guided troubleshooting, and rapid incident response, equipping junior analysts to perform at the level of seasoned experts while helping teams reduce training costs, accelerate root cause analysis, and strengthen overall threat visibility.

Gigamon Insights enables organizations to:

Save valuable analyst time by accelerating investigations and reducing mean time to resolution

Detect advanced threats such as lateral movement and command-and-control activity, accelerating mean time to resolution (MTTR)

Identify compliance gaps (e.g., expired certificates, weak encryption)

Validate microsegmentation policies to improve Zero Trust enforcement

Maintain continuous visibility across hybrid cloud infrastructure using an independent source of truth

Guide troubleshooting activities in real time

“As enterprises move toward AI-driven architectures, one constant remains: the foundational value of network-derived telemetry,” said Alan Weckel, analyst, 650 Group. “By pairing network-derived telemetry with generative and agentic AI, enterprises can accelerate time to insight and strengthen outcomes across cybersecurity, application performance, and network operations. That’s why deep observability is indispensable in the AI era, and we strongly support the vision Gigamon is bringing to market.”

Flexible AI architecture, full customer control

Gigamon Insights combines a telemetry pipeline with a flexible LLM architecture to deliver AI-powered detection and troubleshooting across security, network, application, and cloud domains. Customers can choose private hosted models or integrate with their existing enterprise AI systems, maintaining control over sensitive data while enhancing detection, investigation, and remediation capabilities. This partner-first approach enables organizations to adopt Gigamon Insights by leveraging existing investments in data stores, enterprise LLMs, and operational workflows.