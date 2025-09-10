Lookout’s AI-powered solution combats SMS phishing attacks

Lookout introduces Smishing AI, an AI-powered solution designed to protect enterprises from the growing threat of SMS phishing (smishing) attacks.

SMS phishing, commonly called “smishing,” is a cyberattack where fraudsters send misleading text messages to trick people into giving up personal information. These messages often pretend to be trusted sources, like banks, delivery services, or government agencies, and may warn of unpaid bills, delivery issues, or fake prizes. The aim is to steal sensitive data, such as login info and credit card details, or to install malware on the device.

As attackers exploit generative AI to deliver social engineering campaigns, mobile devices have become a primary target for attacks. Lookout Smishing AI marks an advancement in mobile threat defense by using LLMs to evaluate message intent and context—going beyond indicators like malicious URLs or spoofed senders. This innovation enables organizations to detect and prevent threats that evade conventional security tools.

“Generative AI has made it easier for attackers to execute large-scale campaigns, making smishing one of the most common social engineering threats businesses face today,” said Firas Azmeh, president of endpoint security at Lookout. “With Smishing AI, we’re redefining mobile threat defense by focusing on the actual root cause—the intent of the message. This innovation showcases our AI-first security approach, enabling customers to protect their workforce against attacks that target the human layer.”

Privacy and trust by design

Lookout’s Smishing AI has been created with strict privacy safeguards to ensure security does not compromise user trust.

Explicit opt-in required from both administrators and end users

from both administrators and end users Trusted contacts automatically excluded , only messages from unknown senders are analyzed

, only messages from unknown senders are analyzed Personal information de-identified to prevent exposure of sensitive data to third parties

to prevent exposure of sensitive data to third parties Zero-retention policy with the LLM service, message content is never stored or used for training

“As generative AI enables attackers to craft increasingly convincing social engineering campaigns, Lookout is raising the bar for mobile threat defense, with Smishing AI, they’re not just reacting to threats, they’re anticipating them,” concluded Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research.