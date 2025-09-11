Box Shield Pro monitors AI workflows and sensitive data

Box announced Box Shield Pro, a new suite of security capabilities powered by AI, that builds on the company’s flagship content protection solution, Box Shield.

With Box Shield Pro, customers can automatically apply AI-driven classification, accelerate threat response with agentic insights, and strengthen their security posture against evolving threats like ransomware.

“Security and compliance have been at the core of Box’s mission since the beginning. Now in the age of AI, more advanced tactics are needed to help maintain a secure enterprise. With today’s enhancements, we’re delivering the AI-powered tools that enterprises need to protect against threats like data leaks, ransomware, and inadvertent oversharing,” said Manoj Asnani, VP of Product Management – Security, Privacy, Compliance and Governance Products at Box.

“Box’s commitment to protecting our most valuable information—while enabling seamless, secure collaboration—is a key reason we continue to rely on the platform,” said Deepak Budwani, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at the Santa Barbara County Office of the Public Defender. “Within our office, where protecting privileged client data is essential and regulatory scrutiny is non-negotiable, Box Shield has become a vital part of our security posture. It helps us proactively safeguard sensitive content without disrupting the way our legal teams work. We’re excited to see how new capabilities will further strengthen our ability to meet these responsibilities.”

Box Shield Pro delivers the next generation of content protection with new AI-powered security Agents and features that help safeguard sensitive data and accelerate incident response, while still ensuring every AI interaction is governed by enterprise-grade controls.

The new Box Shield Pro includes:

The AI Classification Agent which uses intelligent content analysis to classify sensitive content based on detected patterns, file context, and organizational requirements. With this new automation tool we enable organizations to keep up with the growth of AI-generated content;

The AI Threat Analysis Agent which simplifies threat alerts by generating summaries within each notification, helping security teams respond more quickly and effectively;

Ransomware Activity Detection which safeguards Box Drive and the rest of the Box Platform by detecting mass encryption of content, alerting security teams of the suspicious activity, and providing remediation options.

With Box Shield Pro:

Financial services firms will be able to protect confidential client data, using the AI Classification Agent to automatically label sensitive documents and detect ransomware activity to defend against targeted attacks.

Healthcare organizations will be able to secure patient information and support HIPAA compliance by using the AI Threat Analysis Agent to receive alerts on suspicious file activity.

Law firms will be able to categorize privileged legal documents using the AI Classification Agent and minimize exposure from unusual access patterns with the AI Threat Analysis Agent.

Government agencies will be able to classify sensitive records and continuously monitor for suspicious behavior, supporting compliance with regulatory mandates and strengthening the protection of citizen data.

Educational institutions will be able to secure student records, financial aid documents, and research data by applying automated classification and detecting malicious activity within collaboration workflows.

Since its inception, Box has made security and compliance central to its mission – helping organizations guard sensitive data while driving productivity and collaboration. That commitment led to the launch of Box Shield in 2019, bringing built-in threat protection and data loss prevention directly into the content management workflow.

Over the years, Box has expanded Box Shield with innovations like malware deep scanning, automated classification, and anomalous behavior alerts. Now, with Box Shield Pro, Box is extending this proven foundation into the AI era, enabling enterprises to protect every file, workflow, and AI Agent interaction with advanced intelligence and control.

“As AI agents are increasingly adopted for content workflows, organizations face new security challenges in safeguarding systems that autonomously classify, analyze, and make decisions about sensitive data,” said Melody Brue, VP and Principal Analyst, Moor Insights and Strategy. “Traditional security protocols were not designed to manage these agents at a machine’s processing speed. Box Shield Pro’s approach of integrating security controls directly into AI agent operations provides a method for maintaining cybersecurity when human oversight isn’t practical.”