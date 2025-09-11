Hush Security emerges from stealth to replace legacy vaults with secretless access

Hush Security has raised $11 million in seed funding led by Battery Ventures and YL Ventures. As agentic AI expands, Hush replaces legacy vaults and secrets across the enterprise with just-in-time, policy-driven access controls enforced at runtime. This approach eliminates the operational and security risks of traditional vaults and secrets managers, delivering a faster, safer way to secure machine-to-machine access.

Gartner predicts that 40% of organizations will adopt a secretless approach by 2027 as the traditional secrets access model becomes a liability, unable to keep pace with today’s dynamic cloud environments, automated workflows, and the rise of agentic AI. Vaults and secret managers, used by the vast majority of organizations globally, were built for the pre-agentic era and simply store the risk instead of eliminating it. Other non-human identity (NHI) solutions offer limited, point-in-time visibility without prevention measures, leaving blind spots and overburdening developers and organizations with operational overhead.

Founded by the team behind Meta Networks (acquired by Proofpoint in 2019), Hush is now leading a policy-centric industry shift, enabling least privileged access based on what identities do instead of just what they’re allowed to do and allowing teams to quickly grant just-in-time, right-size access that is validated at runtime.

“Chasing secrets or watching dashboards doesn’t stop attacks,” said Micha Rave, CEO of Hush Security. “Vaults were built for an era where environments changed slowly and AI was not part of the equation. That era is over. AI agents, ephemeral workloads, and automation have changed the game, and the vault model can’t keep up. We’ve eliminated the need for credentials entirely, introducing a groundbreaking new model for machine access.”

Hush Security delivers three integrated capabilities in cloud and on-prem:

Runtime visibility & discovery: Continuously discover and map every workload, service, and AI agent, from code to runtime

Continuously discover and map every workload, service, and AI agent, from code to runtime Runtime posture analysis: Detect, assess, and prioritize risks and compliance based on runtime behavior, criticality and potential blast radius, not static assumptions

Detect, assess, and prioritize risks and compliance based on runtime behavior, criticality and potential blast radius, not static assumptions Prevention & management: Replace static secrets with right-sized, just-in-time access policies that adapt dynamically, reducing overhead while blocking credential-based threats at the source

“We’re at a critical inflection point. Static secrets simply can’t keep pace with modern infrastructure, rapid development cycles, and the demands of AI-driven workloads,” said Barak Schoster, Partner at Battery Ventures. “Hush Security’s seasoned team and cutting-edge technology offer the right approach to replace secrets with dynamic policies, and we believe this is the beginning of the end for credential-based attacks.”

Hush’s patent-pending technology removes fragmented responsibility between security, DevOps, and developers by offering a transparent, unified and zero-trust access model built on the SPIFFE (Secure Production Identity Framework For Everyone). It streamlines compliance, eliminates secret sprawl, and protects everything from AI agents to microservices, without the ops burden or security blind spots of secret-based models.

“Machine identity security is entering a new era, and we see Hush Security leading the shift to a secure, policy-based future, especially as AI agents and LLMs proliferate,” said Yoav Leitersdorf, Managing Partner at YL Ventures. “They’ve built the right technology at the right time. With bold vision and strong execution, Hush is ready to redefine how machine identities are protected.”

Despite being in stealth, Hush has already secured paying enterprise customers, including multiple Fortune 500 companies. The team will use the funding to expand engineering and accelerate global GTM efforts.

To help organizations get started, Hush’s free assessment detects secrets, including API keys, credentials, and service accounts in code, identifies their owners, and maps how they’re used at runtime between applications, services, and AI agents across all environments. It delivers a clear, end-to-end ‘code-to-cloud-to-AI’ access story. With a single click, organizations can migrate to a secretless architecture in the enterprise edition, eliminating secret sprawl for good.