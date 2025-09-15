SecurityScorecard acquires HyperComply to automate vendor security reviews

SecurityScorecard announced the acquisition of HyperComply. Combining SecurityScorecard’s trusted security ratings and continuous third- and fourth-party risk visibility with HyperComply’s intelligent automation capabilities will make it possible for customers to stop the slow, manual process of conducting vendor security reviews and instead get a complete, real-time picture of their entire supply chain’s security.

Organizations today face growing complexity in their vendor ecosystems, with static, manual assessments leaving enterprises exposed to dynamic threats. Together, SecurityScorecard and HyperComply move beyond point-in-time questionnaires to deliver continuous, AI-powered supplier assurance. The combined solution helps enterprises onboard vendors faster, streamline due diligence and build lasting trust with partners and customers.

“We are very impressed by HyperComply’s technology and deep empathy for customers,” said Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO of SecurityScorecard. “Security and compliance teams spend hours responding to vendor questionnaires, often at the expense of innovation. Together, we are making this process 10X faster through automation and accuracy. By bringing HyperComply into SecurityScorecard, we can eliminate a barrier to efficiency for suppliers while accelerating trust across the entire supply chain.”

HyperComply’s AI-powered platform automates security questionnaire responses, centralizes a company’s compliance knowledge base and enables proactive evidence sharing via trust portals and secure data rooms. Its proprietary “RespondAI” technology, backed by human verification, ensures questionnaire accuracy while reducing the workload for both suppliers and their customers by 92%. In fact, the platform helps companies process questionnaires over 70% faster.

“For our customers, this is a major leap forward,” said Amar Chahal, CEO of HyperComply. “We started HyperComply to free teams from the bottlenecks of manual questionnaires. Together with SecurityScorecard, we can expand our reach, accelerate innovation and deliver a future where supplier assurance is continuous, collaborative and AI-driven. We’re thrilled to be part of the SecurityScorecard family and grateful to our customers, team and investors who believed in this vision from the beginning.”

The acquisition closed earlier this month and will combine SecurityScorecard’s global scale and ecosystem with HyperComply’s AI innovation. Customers can expect to see integrated offerings beginning in late 2025, with the ultimate goal of establishing continuous, automated trust operations across the entire enterprise supply chain.

For European and international enterprises, the merger embeds automated questionnaire response and evidence sharing into SecurityScorecard’s continuous ratings, helping them meet strict mandates like GDPR, DORA and NIS2 while supporting data sovereignty and accelerating cross-border vendor onboarding.